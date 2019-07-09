AmeraMex International Announces $500,000 Order for Container Handlers





CHICO, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestryconservation, announced that it has received a $500,000 order for container handlers. The equipment will ship before the end of July.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We recently purchased 21 used container handlers for refurbishment in our Chico, CA facility. We have already received our first order for some of the handlers and will ship to our customer later this month. Refurbished container handlers acquired from customers/logistics companies replacing existing equipment is a large part of our business. The resale of refurbished equipment is extremely profitable for AmeraMex and because the demand is growing, we are spending $460,000 to expand our refurbishing facilities."

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

