Amdocs selected by Charter to Support the Growth of its Recently Established Spectrum Mobile Business



With Amdocs, Charter will be able to deliver world-class digital experiences to Spectrum Mobile customers and introduce continued service innovation at an accelerated pace

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Charter Communications, Inc., the second-largest cable operator in the U.S. delivering a wide range of TV, internet and voice services through the Spectrum brand, has selected multiple Amdocs systems in support of its Spectrum Mobile business. Amdocs will provide Spectrum Mobile with state-of-the-art systems spanning multi-channel sales, ordering, care and monetization capabilities to further digitize its entire order-to-cash process. The Amdocs suite of integrated and modular solutions will help Charter increase time to market of new Spectrum Mobile service offers and bundles that enhance the consumer experience.



"We launched Spectrum Mobile with the aim of offering customers the highest quality experience and saving them money, in part through smart network and systems design," said Mike Ciszek, Senior Vice President, Billing, Strategy & Operations, Charter Communications. "With Amdocs, we are partnering with an industry leader as we expand our wireless capabilities."

"As Charter's Spectrum Mobile business continues to scale and grow, Amdocs is honored to have been selected to support the company's exciting journey and expansion plans to provide the best mobile experiences now and, in the future," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "As a strategic partner of Charter's for several years on its next generation cable modernization program, we're incredibly pleased to support Charter's continued innovation and investment in the digitization of its customer care and commerce journey to enable a frictionless customer experience."

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

