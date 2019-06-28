Quantcast

AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company's website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading "Investors".  Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 7177323 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 7177323).  The call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks Inc.

Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMCBBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFCSundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Sundance Now, Shudder, Acorn TVUMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts:

Seth Zaslow

Investor Relations

646-273-3766

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis

Corporate Communications

917-542-6390

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

 

Source: AMC Networks Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AMCX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8006.24
38.48  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 26599.96
73.38  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2941.76
16.84  ▲  0.58%
Data as of Jun 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar