Quantcast

AMC Networks to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 09, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) today announced that Josh Sapan, President and CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.AMCNetworks.com under the heading "Investors".  A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.

Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMCBBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFCSundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Sundance Now, Shudder, Acorn TVUMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts:

Seth Zaslow

Investor Relations

646-273-3766

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis

Corporate Communications

917-542-6390

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

Source: AMC Networks Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AMCX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8084.16
-3.28  ▼  0.04%
DJIA 26909.43
73.92  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2979.39
0.96  ▲  0.03%
Data as of Sep 10, 2019
View All