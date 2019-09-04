Quantcast

Ambarella to Present at CLSA’s 26th Investors’ Forum September 12th

By GlobeNewswire,  September 04, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO, and Louis Gerhardy, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will be presenting at CLSA's 26th Investors' Forum. 

The presentation is scheduled for September 12th9:30 AM HKT (9:30 PMSeptember 11th EST) at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. A webcast replay will be available the next day on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including  video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network artificial intelligence ("AI") processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com

