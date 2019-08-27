Quantcast

Ambarella to Participate in the Dougherty & Company 4?? Annual Institutional Investor Conference September 5??

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT

Ambarella to Participate in the Dougherty & Company 4ᵗʰ Annual Institutional Investor Conference September 5ᵗʰ


SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO will be participating in the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on September 5th at Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis. 

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com.

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

408-636-2310

lgerhardy@ambarella.com

 

Source: Ambarella

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AMBA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7853.74
101.97  ▲  1.32%
DJIA 25898.83
269.93  ▲  1.05%
S&P 500 2878.38
31.27  ▲  1.10%
Data as of Aug 26, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar