Ambarella Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held August 29th

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced that it will hold its Q2 fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes the same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  International callers should dial 760-666-4834.   A webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications.  Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams.  For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com

Contact: 

Louis Gerhardy

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

lgerhardy@ambarella.com

408 636 2310

Source: Ambarella

