Amalgamated Bank Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq:AMAL) ("Amalgamated") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income for the quarter of $11.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018

Core earnings (non-GAAP) for the quarter of $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018

Deposit growth of $29.4 million, or 2.9% annualized, from $4.1 billion at March 31, 2019

Average deposit growth of $190.4 million during the second quarter, or 19.4% annualized, from an average balance of $4.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019

Loan growth of $23.9 million, or 2.9% annualized during the second quarter, net of $136.8 million strategic reduction of indirect C&I loans, as compared to March 31, 2019

Cost of deposits was 0.34%, or 0.31% excluding non-relationship brokered deposits, compared to 0.31% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.24% for the second quarter of 2018

Net interest margin was 3.66%, compared to 3.65% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.56% for the second quarter of 2018

Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 9.04%, 13.57%, and 14.67%, respectively, at June 30, 2019

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, "Our second quarter results validate the successful execution of our strategy to grow our franchise while building on our reputation as ‘America's socially responsible bank.' Signs of this can be seen in Amalgamated's deposit franchise which continues to offer a competitive advantage for the Bank, as we benefit from what is one of the lowest cost of funds in the industry. The 2020 Presidential race and recent debates have provided an acceleration to the growth in our political deposit base with the addition of $148.5 million during the quarter. We also made great strides this quarter reducing our indirect C&I portfolio which declined by $136.8 million as we took advantage of an attractive market this Spring to continue to de-risk our balance sheet. Despite this deliberate run-off, we delivered 2.9% annualized loan growth driven by residential first lien and property assessed clean energy, ‘PACE', loans as we continue to gain traction in clean energy lending through our expansion into California last year."

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $11.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. The $0.4 million decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily due to a $4.9 million increase in provision for loan losses primarily due to an increase in allowance on criticized and classified loans in the indirect C&I portfolio compared to a release in 2018, and a $0.9 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in net interest income.

Core earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $11.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Core earnings for the second quarter of 2019 exclude severance, loss on the sale of securities and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $36.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase of $5.2 million, or 14.1%, was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $233.9 million, an increase in average securities of $242.3 million, an increase in the yield on average loans of nine basis points, and an increase in the yield on average securities and FHLB stock of 41 basis points. These increases were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $355.8 million, an increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 15 basis points, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings of 73 basis points. We also recognized $0.9 million of accretion income on acquired loans, adding eight basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.66% for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of one basis point from 3.65% in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 10 basis points from 3.56% in the second quarter of 2018.

Provisions for loan losses totaled an expense of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a release of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. The provision expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by the migration of an indirect C&I loan into the criticized and classified risk rating, an increase in qualitative factors related to multifamily loans due to recent regulatory changes, and other factors. The provision release for the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the strategic reduction of the indirect C&I portfolio and a reduction in loss factors.

Non-interest income was $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a loss on the sale of securities compared to a gain on the sale of securities in the previous quarter.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $31.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $0.9 million from $30.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The second quarter of 2019 included a provision for income tax expense of $3.9, compared to a provision of $3.7 million for first quarter of 2019, and provision of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Our effective tax rate was 25.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 25.3% and 25.7% for the same period in 2018 and the linked quarter respectively.

Total loans at June 30, 2019 were $3.3 billion, an increase of $23.9 million, or 2.9% annualized, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $204.2 million, or 6.6%, as compared to $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. Loan growth in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a $85.0 million increase in residential first lien and PACE loans and an increase of $24.9 million in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by $136.8 million strategic reduction in indirect C&I loans.

Deposits at June 30, 2019 were $4.1 billion, an increase of $29.4 million, or 2.9% annualized, as compared to $4.1 billion as of March 31, 2019, and an increase of $174.0 million, or 4.4%, compared to $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2018. Deposits held by politically-active customers, such as campaigns, PACs and state and national party committees were $419.4 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $148.5 million, compared to $271.0 million as of March 31, 2019, and an increase of $3.0 million compared to $416.4 million, as of June 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 42.9% of average deposits and 46.1% of ending deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Results of Operations, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $22.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for same period in 2018. The $2.7 million increase in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a $13.1 million increase in net interest income and a $0.5 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $6.2 million increase in the provision for loan losses, a $3.5 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.2 million increase in income tax expense.

Core earnings (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $22.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core earnings for the first six months of 2019 exclude severance, loss on the sale of securities, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $82.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $13.1 million, or 18.9%, from the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $306.1 million, an increase in average securities of $258.8 million, an increase in the yield on average loans of 18 basis points, and an increase in the yield on average securities and FHLB stock of 47 basis points. These increases were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $398.6 million, an increase in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 11 basis points, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings of 89 basis points.

We had income tax expense of $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2018. The $1.2 million increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax earnings of $3.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Our effective tax rate was 25.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 25.1% for the same period in 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $4.9 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase of $252.3 million was driven primarily by a $128.2 million increase in investments securities, an $80.3 million increase in loan receivables and the addition of a $53.3 million "Rights to use" asset as the result of adopting ASC 842 - leases in the first quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets totaled $73.9 million, or 1.50% of total assets at June 30, 2019, an increase of $17.4 million, compared with $56.6 million, or 1.15% of period end total assets at March 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was primarily driven by an increase of $6.8 million in loans 90 days past due and accruing and the troubled-debt restructuring of one substandard loan of $10.8 million in the indirect C&I portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses increased $2.2 million to $33.6 million at June 30, 2019 from $31.4 million at March 31, 2019, primarily due to additional allowance on criticized and classified indirect C&I loans and an increase in qualitative loan factors related to multi-family loans. At June 30, 2019, the Bank had $59.3 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $3.9 million was made, compared to $48.1 million of impaired loans at March 31, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $1.5 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2019, 0.95% at March 31, 2019 and 1.13% at June 30, 2018.

Capital

As of June 30, 2019, our Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 9.04%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.57%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.67%, compared to 8.90%, 13.31%, and 14.33%, respectively, as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2018, our Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 8.59%, 12.46%, and 13.71%, respectively. Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2019 was $474.9 million, compared to $455.5 million at March 31, 2019.

Tangible book value (or tangible common equity) per share was $14.25 as of June 30, 2019 compared to $13.68 as of March 31, 2019 and $12.06 as of June 30, 2018.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 14 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a presence in Pasadena, CA and Boulder, CO. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2019, our total assets were $4.9 billion, total net loans were $3.3 billion, and total deposits were $4.1 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2019, the trust business held $31.0 billion in assets under custody and $12.4 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, "Core operating revenue," "Core non-interest expense," "Core earnings," "Tangible common equity," "Tangible book value," "Core return on average assets," "Core return on average tangible common equity," and "Core efficiency ratio."

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for 2019 versus certain periods in 2018 and to internally prepared projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business that are excluded vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to what we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amount)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 35,559 $ 35,296 $ 32,322 $ 70,855 $ 61,496 Securities 10,524 9,875 7,374 20,398 13,618 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 191 310 248 501 639 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 254 293 216 548 651 Total interest and dividend income 46,528 45,774 40,160 92,302 76,404 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,499 2,946 2,212 6,444 4,301 Borrowed funds 1,173 2,055 1,253 3,229 2,606 Total interest expense 4,672 5,001 3,465 9,673 6,907 NET INTEREST INCOME 41,856 40,773 36,695 82,629 69,497 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,127 2,186 (2,766 ) 4,312 (1,916 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,729 38,587 39,461 78,317 71,413 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 4,508 4,721 4,636 9,229 9,285 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,068 1,871 1,991 3,939 3,770 Bank-owned life insurance 408 420 399 828 803 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net (377 ) 292 (9 ) (85 ) (110 ) Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net (315 ) (249 ) (486 ) (564 ) (513 ) Other 57 362 (327 ) 419 (18 ) Total non-interest income 6,349 7,417 6,204 13,766 13,217 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits, net 16,992 17,430 16,839 34,422 32,215 Occupancy and depreciation 4,145 4,271 4,060 8,417 8,062 Professional fees 2,401 3,165 2,427 5,566 5,620 Data processing 2,729 2,749 2,462 5,478 4,798 Office maintenance and depreciation 830 887 927 1,716 1,873 Amortization of intangible assets 298 389 174 687 174 Advertising and promotion 692 622 871 1,313 1,517 Other 2,915 1,935 2,378 4,851 4,667 Total non-interest expense 31,002 31,448 30,138 62,450 58,926 Income before income taxes 15,076 14,556 15,527 29,633 25,704 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,891 3,743 3,935 7,634 6,451 Net income 11,185 10,813 11,592 21,999 19,253 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 11,185 $ 10,813 $ 11,592 $ 21,999 $ 19,253 Earnings per common share - basic (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 Earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.68 $ 0.67 (1) effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 7,587 $ 10,510 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 98,301 70,335 Total cash and cash equivalents 105,888 80,845 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,279,722 and $1,246,844, respectively) 1,288,072 1,175,170 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $19,808 and $4,105, respectively) 19,336 4,081 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,324,580 3,247,831 Allowance for loan losses (33,630 ) (37,195 ) Loans receivable, net 3,290,950 3,210,636 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 16,249 14,387 Premises and equipment, net 19,870 21,654 Bank-owned life insurance 79,894 79,149 Right-of-use lease asset 51,754 - Deferred tax asset 33,316 39,697 Goodwill and other intangible assets 20,352 21,039 Other assets 12,145 38,831 Total assets $ 4,937,826 $ 4,685,489 Liabilities Deposits $ 4,136,462 $ 4,105,306 Borrowed funds 227,675 92,875 Operating leases 66,639 - Other liabilities 32,106 47,937 Total liabilities 4,462,882 4,246,118 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,886,669 and 31,771,585 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 318 318 Additional paid-in capital 310,186 308,678 Retained earnings 160,412 142,231 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 3,894 (11,990 ) Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity 474,810 439,237 Noncontrolling interests 134 134 Total stockholders' equity 474,944 439,371 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,937,826 $ 4,685,489

Select Financial Data

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months June 30, March 31, June 30, Ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 Diluted 0.35 0.33 0.39 0.68 0.67 Core Earnings per share (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 0.70 $ 0.68 Diluted 0.36 0.33 0.40 0.69 0.68 Book value per common share 14.89 14.33 12.78 14.89 12.78 (excluding minority interest) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 14.25 13.68 12.06 14.25 12.06 Common shares outstanding 31,886,669 31,771,585 31,771,585 31,886,669 31,771,585 Weighted average common shares 31,824,930 31,771,585 29,814,353 31,798,405 28,942,520 outstanding, basic Weighted average common shares 32,237,116 32,321,585 29,814,353 32,279,342 28,942,520 outstanding, diluted (1) Effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018

Select Financial Data

As of and for the Three As of and for the Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.07 % 0.92 % 0.93 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 0.90 % 1.10 % 0.93 % 0.95 % Return on average equity 9.65 % 9.82 % 12.31 % 9.73 % 10.71 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.45 % 10.18 % 13.08 % 10.32 % 11.32 % Loan yield 4.42 % 4.44 % 4.33 % 4.43 % 4.25 % Securities yield 3.34 % 3.37 % 2.93 % 3.35 % 2.88 % Deposit cost 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.25 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.50 % Efficiency ratio 64.31 % 65.26 % 70.25 % 64.79 % 71.24 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.50 % 65.41 % 69.51 % 64.45 % 70.52 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.49 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.50 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.50 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 209 % 212 % 179 % 209 % 179 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.13 % 1.01 % 1.13 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 %) 1.00 % (0.02 %) 0.49 % (0.04 %) Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.04 % 8.90 % 8.59 % 9.04 % 8.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.57 % 13.31 % 12.46 % 13.57 % 12.46 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.67 % 14.33 % 13.71 % 14.67 % 13.71 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.57 % 13.31 % 12.46 % 13.57 % 12.46 %

Loan Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At June 30, 2019 At March 31, 2019 At June 30, 2018 Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 424,319 12.8 % $ 527,200 16.0 % $ 627,113 20.1 % Multifamily mortgages 925,747 27.9 % 921,588 28.0 % 925,483 29.7 % Commercial real estate mortgages 453,393 13.7 % 428,534 13.0 % 436,669 14.0 % Construction and land development mortgages 58,696 1.7 % 45,734 1.4 % 32,727 1.0 % Total commercial portfolio 1,862,155 56.1 % 1,923,056 58.4 % 2,021,992 64.8 % Retail portfolio: Residential 1-4 family (1st mortgage) 1,261,488 38.0 % 1,176,551 35.8 % 958,145 30.7 % Residential 1-4 family (2nd mortgage) 25,174 0.8 % 26,906 0.8 % 29,278 0.9 % Consumer and other 168,201 5.1 % 164,412 5.0 % 110,008 3.6 % Total retail 1,454,863 43.9 % 1,367,869 41.6 % 1,097,431 35.2 % Total loans 3,317,018 100.0 % 3,290,925 100.0 % 3,119,423 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination fees (costs) 7,562 7,482 2,641 Allowance for loan losses (33,630 ) (31,392 ) (35,353 ) Total loans, net $ 3,290,950 $ 3,267,015 $ 3,086,711

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 70,442 $ 254 1.45 % $ 73,296 $ 293 1.62 % $ 74,668 $ 216 1.16 % Securities and FHLB stock 1,287,520 10,715 3.34 % 1,225,700 10,185 3.37 % 1,045,196 7,622 2.93 % Loans held for sale - - 0.00 % 2,818 - 0.00 % 28,042 - 0.00 % Total loans, net (1) 3,225,129 35,559 4.42 % 3,224,604 35,296 4.44 % 2,991,273 32,322 4.33 % Total interest earning assets 4,583,091 46,528 4.07 % 4,526,418 45,774 4.10 % 4,139,179 40,160 3.89 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 6,838 9,988 13,825 Other assets 264,046 251,468 180,418 Total assets $ 4,853,975 $ 4,787,874 $ 4,333,422 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,857,715 $ 1,962 0.42 % $ 1,877,349 $ 1,867 0.40 % $ 1,587,825 $ 1,386 0.35 % Time deposits 486,652 1,537 1.27 % 440,428 1,079 0.99 % 400,778 826 0.83 % Total deposits 2,344,367 3,499 0.60 % 2,317,777 2,946 0.52 % 1,988,603 2,212 0.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 190,501 1,166 2.46 % 328,476 2,046 2.53 % 291,023 1,253 1.73 % Other Borrowings 1,099 7 2.56 % 1,333 9 2.64 % - - 0.00 % Total borrowings 191,600 1,173 2.46 % 329,809 2,055 2.53 % 291,023 1,253 1.73 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,535,967 4,672 0.74 % 2,647,586 5,001 0.77 % 2,279,626 3,465 0.61 % Non interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 1,762,426 1,598,637 1,636,294 Other liabilities 90,680 95,187 39,647 Total liabilities 4,389,073 4,341,410 3,955,567 Stockholders' equity 464,902 446,464 377,855 Total liabiliites and stockholders' equity $ 4,853,975 $ 4,787,874 $ 4,333,422 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 41,856 3.33 % $ 40,773 3.34 % $ 36,695 3.28 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 2,047,124 3.66 % $ 1,878,832 3.65 % $ 1,859,553 3.56 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

Net Interest Income Analysis

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 71,861 $ 548 1.54 % $ 74,872 $ 651 1.75 % Securities and FHLB stock 1,256,781 20,899 3.35 % 997,932 14,257 2.88 % Loans held for sale - - 0.00 % 14,607 - 0.00 % Total loans, net (1) 3,224,868 70,855 4.43 % 2,918,726 61,496 4.25 % Total interest earning assets 4,553,510 92,302 4.09 % 4,006,137 76,404 3.85 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,404 10,385 Other assets 259,194 178,347 Total assets $ 4,821,108 $ 4,194,869 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,867,478 $ 3,829 0.41 % $ 1,539,029 $ 2,687 0.35 % Time deposits 463,668 2,615 1.14 % 393,557 1,614 0.83 % Total deposits 2,331,146 6,444 0.56 % 1,932,586 4,301 0.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 259,108 3,213 2.50 % 325,371 2,606 1.62 % Other Borrowings 1,215 16 2.66 % - - 0.00 % Total borrowings 260,323 3,229 2.50 % 325,371 2,606 1.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,591,469 9,673 0.75 % 2,257,957 6,907 0.62 % Non interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 1,680,984 1,530,460 Other liabilities 92,921 43,975 Total liabilities 4,365,374 3,832,392 Stockholders' equity 455,734 362,477 Total liabiliites and stockholders' equity $ 4,821,108 $ 4,194,869 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 82,629 3.33 % $ 69,497 3.23 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 1,962,041 3.66 % $ 1,748,180 3.50 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

Deposit Portfolio Composition

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,908,741 $ 1,709,921 $ 1,814,851 NOW accounts 216,834 223,195 189,266 Savings accounts 340,258 342,713 320,767 Money market deposit accounts 1,239,387 1,377,129 1,214,833 Time deposits 411,251 439,136 422,719 Brokered CD 19,991 14,981 - $ 4,136,462 $ 4,107,075 $ 3,962,436





Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Amount Weighted

Average Rate Average

Amount Weighted

Average Rate Average

Amount Weighted

Average Rate Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,762,426 0.00 % $ 1,598,637 0.00 % $ 1,636,294 0.00 % NOW accounts 220,517 0.47 % 224,686 0.45 % 202,309 0.38 % Savings accounts 339,165 0.22 % 337,477 0.21 % 313,694 0.15 % Money market deposit accounts 1,298,033 0.47 % 1,315,186 0.44 % 1,071,822 0.40 % Time deposits 424,848 1.10 % 432,771 0.96 % 400,778 0.83 % Brokered CD 61,804 2.45 % 7,657 2.93 % - - $ 4,106,793 0.34 % $ 3,916,414 0.31 % $ 3,624,897 0.24 %





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Average

Amount Weighted

Average Rate Average

Amount Weighted

Average Rate Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,680,984 0.00 % $ 1,530,460 0.00 % NOW accounts 222,589 0.46 % 204,455 0.34 % Savings accounts 338,326 0.21 % 309,466 0.14 % Money market deposit accounts 1,306,562 0.46 % 1,025,108 0.42 % Time deposits 428,788 1.03 % 393,557 0.83 % Brokered CD 34,880 2.50 % - - $ 4,012,129 0.32 % $ 3,463,046 0.25 %





Asset Quality

June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 13,939 $ 7,157 $ - Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 9,893 9,351 8,379 Restructured loans - nonaccrual 6,221 5,455 15,482 Restructured loans - accruing 43,277 33,441 34,457 Other real estate owned 526 1,057 844 Impaired securities 88 90 93 Total nonperforming assets $ 73,944 $ 56,551 $ 59,255 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 4,180 $ 3,734 $ 12,153 Commercial real estate 3,832 4,019 4,112 Total commercial portfolio 8,012 7,753 16,265 Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages 6,330 5,769 6,287 Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages 1,267 1,078 1,299 Consumer and other 505 206 10 Total retail portfolio 8,102 7,053 7,596 Total nonaccrual loans $ 16,114 $ 14,806 $ 23,861 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.50 % 1.15 % 1.27 % Nonaccrual assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.74 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 209 % 212 % 156 % Troubled debt restructurings: TDRs included in nonaccrual loans $ 6,221 $ 5,455 $ 15,482 TDRs in compliance with modified terms $ 43,277 $ 33,441 $ 34,457

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three For the Six Months Ended Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core operating revenue Net interest income (GAAP) $ 41,856 $ 40,773 $ 36,695 $ 82,629 $ 69,497 Non interest income (GAAP) 6,349 7,417 6,204 13,766 13,217 Add: Securities loss (gain) 377 (292 ) 9 85 110 Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 48,582 $ 47,898 $ 42,908 $ 96,480 $ 82,824 Core non-interest expenses Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 31,002 $ 31,448 $ 30,138 $ 62,450 $ 58,926 Less: Prepayment fees on borrowings - - (4 ) - (4 ) Less: Acquisition cost(1) - - (307 ) - (537 ) Less: Severance (2) (154 ) (117 ) - (271 ) 23 Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,848 $ 31,331 $ 29,827 $ 62,179 $ 58,408 Core Earnings Net Income (GAAP) $ 11,185 $ 10,813 $ 11,592 $ 21,999 $ 19,253 Add: Securities loss (gain) 377 (292 ) 9 85 110 Add: Prepayment fees on borrowings - - 4 - 4 Add: Acquisition cost(1) - - 307 - 537 Add: Severance (2) 154 117 - 271 (23 ) Less: Tax on notable items (137 ) 45 (81 ) (92 ) (158 ) Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 11,579 $ 10,683 $ 11,831 $ 22,263 $ 19,723 Tangible common equity Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 474,944 $ 455,480 $ 406,311 $ 474,944 $ 406,311 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (14,124 ) (12,936 ) (14,124 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (7,415 ) (7,713 ) (8,897 ) (7,415 ) (8,897 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 454,459 $ 434,697 $ 383,156 $ 454,459 $ 383,156 Average tangible common equity Average Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 464,902 $ 446,464 $ 377,855 $ 455,734 $ 362,476 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Preferred Stock (GAAP) - - (4,418 ) - (5,552 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (6,612 ) (12,936 ) (3,324 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (7,575 ) (7,903 ) (3,927 ) (7,738 ) (1,974 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 444,257 $ 425,491 $ 362,765 $ 434,926 $ 351,491 Core return on average assets Core earnings (numerator) (non-GAAP) 11,579 10,683 11,831 22,263 19,723 Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP) 4,853,975 4,787,874 4,333,422 4,821,107 4,194,869 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 0.90 % 1.10 % 0.93 % 0.95 % Core return on average tangible common equity Core earnings (numerator) (non-GAAP) 11,579 10,682 11,831 22,263 19,723 Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (non-GAAP) 444,257 425,491 362,765 434,926 351,491 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.45 % 10.18 % 13.08 % 10.32 % 11.32 % Core efficiency ratio Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP) 30,848 31,331 29,827 62,179 58,408 Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP) 48,582 47,897 42,908 96,480 82,824 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.50 % 65.41 % 69.51 % 64.45 % 70.52 % (1) Expense related to New Resource Bank acquisition (2) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated





