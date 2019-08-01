Quantcast

Amalgamated Bank Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 1, 2019:Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq:AMAL) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common shareholders of $0.06 per share, payable on August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019.  The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Amalgamated Bank 

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 14 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a presence in Pasadena, CA and Boulder, CO. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2019, our total assets were $4.9 billion, total net loans were $3.3 billion, and total deposits were $4.1 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2019, the trust business held $31.0 billion in assets under custody and $12.4 billion in assets under management.

