Amalgamated Bank Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 07:25:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank ("Amalgamated") (Nasdaq:AMAL) today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released before market open on Monday July 29, 2019.  The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671).  The pin to access the telephone replay is 13692278.  The replay will be available until August 5, 2019. 

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 14 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a presence in Pasadena, CA and Boulder, CO. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2019, our total assets were $4.9 billion, total net loans were $3.3 billion, and total deposits were $4.1 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2019, the trust business held $30.1 billion in assets under custody and $11.8 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:

Kaye Verville

The Levinson Group

kaye@mollylevinson.com 

202-244-1785

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Bank

 

