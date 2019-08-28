Amalgamated Bank Announces Conference Participation





NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq:AMAL) (the "Company") today announced that Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Drew LaBenne, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the following conferences:



Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference to be held on September 4, 2019 at the JW Marriott Chicago. Management is scheduled to present at 9:35 am ET the same day.

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference to be held on September 9-11, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Management is scheduled to present at 11:15 am ET on September 10, 2019.

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/ and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2019, our total assets were $4.9 billion, total net loans were $3.3 billion, and total deposits were $4.1 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2019, the trust business held $31.0 billion in assets under custody and $12.4 billion in assets under management.

