AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET





WALTHAM, Mass., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.



The webcast with slides will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women's health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

