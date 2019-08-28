ALYI - Alternet Systems Confirms Hemp Battery And $50 Million EV Project Included In Management Update Scheduled Next Week



DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today confirmed a management update scheduled to be published next week on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The update follows the company recently publishing its year-to-date financials. The company has also recently wrapped-up meetings in Dallas with its African production partner to finalize ALYI's industrial design specifications plan for its electric vehicle (EV) the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle, to be mass produced for sales in Africa. In April, ALYI announced agreements for the sales, marketing and production of its electric motorcycle in Africa worth $50 million. Late last year the company launched a hemp supercapacitor development initiative. The management update next week will include the latest on the hemp supercapacitor and electric motorcycle in Africa projects and more.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

