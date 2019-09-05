ALYI - Alternet Systems Confirms $300 Million Electric Vehicle Project Potential



DALLAS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today confirmed the company is engaged in the development of a project that could result in the signing of an electric vehicle project that could generate $30 million per year for a duration of six to ten years for a potential total of $300 million over 10 years. The project details were included as part of a scheduled management update published by the company yesterday. The company indicated in the update yesterday that a coming milestone announcement on the $300 million project is anticipated soon. The overall purpose of the update published yesterday is to summarize the company's progress, highlight key milestones and feature major objectives. To view the entire update, follow the link below:



Alternet Systems$50 Million EV Project Opportunity Could Trigger $300 Million More In Revenue Over 10 Years

