Quantcast

See headlines for ALYI
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    ALYI – Alternet Systems Announces Management Update to Include Hemp Battery Initiative and $20 Million Electric Motorcycle Contract Scheduled Next Week

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 09:29:00 AM EDT

    ALYI - Alternet Systems Announces Management Update to Include Hemp Battery Initiative and $20 Million Electric Motorcycle Contract Scheduled Next Week


    DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced management has scheduled an update to be published on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.  The company has recently published its year-to-date financials and continues to make substantial progress on multiple fronts pursuing its alternative energy strategy.  The company has also recently wrapped-up meetings in Dallas with its African production partner to finalize ALYI's industrial design specifications plan for the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle to be mass produced for sales in Africa.  In April, ALYI announced agreements for the sales, marketing and production of its electric motorcycle in Africa worth $50 million.  Late last year the company launched a hemp supercapacitor development initiative.  The management update next week will include the latest on all fronts and more.

    For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

    Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

    Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

    Randell Torno

    info@lithiumip.com

    +1-800-713-0297

    Source: Alternet Systems, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ALYI




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7865.80
    12.06  ▲  0.15%
    DJIA 25906.90
    8.07  ▲  0.03%
    S&P 500 2881.71
    3.33  ▲  0.12%
    Data as of Aug 27, 2019 | 11:10AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar