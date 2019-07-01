Quantcast

Altus Midstream Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 2500™ and Russell 3000® Indices

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 05:12:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company ("Altus") (NASDAQ:ALTM) today announced the company has been added as a member of the Russell 3000® index, effective July 1, 2019. Based on Altus' current market cap, the company will be included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 2500 indices. Altus was also automatically added to the appropriate Russell growth indices.

All of the Russell indices are widely used benchmarks for active investment strategies. The indices are reconstituted annually to reflect changes in the marketplace. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell US indices reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin and owns, or has the option to own, joint venture equity interests in five Permian Basin pipelines, four of which go to various points along the Texas Gulf Coast. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Investors:    (713) 296-6100   Patrick Cassidy                         

Media:          (713) 296-7276   Phil West

Source: Altus Midstream Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ALTM, APA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8091.16
84.92  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 26717.43
117.47  ▲  0.44%
S&P 500 2964.33
22.57  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar