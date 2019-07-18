Quantcast

Altus Midstream Company to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call August 1 at 1 p.m. Central Time

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 06:39:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq:ALTM) ("Altus") will host its second-quarter 2019 results conference call Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, July 31. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.altusmidstream.com.

The conference call will be webcast from Altus' website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Central timeAug. 1. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6589559.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian to Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq:APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin and owns, or has the option to own, joint venture equity interests in five Permian Basin pipelines, four of which go to various points along the Texas Gulf Coast. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Media:

(713) 296-7276

Phil West

Investors:

(281) 302-2286

Gary Clark

Website: www.altusmidstream.com

Source: Altus Midstream Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ALTM, APA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.24
22.03  ▲  0.27%
DJIA 27222.97
3.12  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 2995.11
10.69  ▲  0.36%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar