Quantcast

Altus Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 09:56:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) today announced second-quarter 2019 financial and operational results on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors. There will be a conference call Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6589559.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq:APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

         
Contacts        
         
Investor:   (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
         
Media:   (713) 296-7276   Phil West
         

Source: Altus Midstream Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ALTM, APA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar