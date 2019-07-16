Quantcast

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 09:57:00 AM EDT


BRAINTREE, Mass., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq:AIMC), a global manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered motion control and power transmission products, intends to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (866) 209-9085 domestically or (647) 689-5687 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altramotion.com. Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on July 25 through midnight on August 8, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 domestically or (416) 621-4642 for international access (Conference ID: 4918987). A webcast replay also will be available.  

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial manufacturer of highly engineered motion control and power transmission products.  Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,300 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-E

Contacts:

Christian Storch                                                                                                                     

Chief Financial Officer                                                                                                   

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.                                                                         

781-917-0541                                                                                     

Email: christian.storch@altramotion.com

Source: Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

