Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation ("AAMC" or the "Company") (NYSE American:AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Entered into a new asset management agreement (the "Amended AMA") with Front Yard Residential Corporation ("Front Yard") on May 7, 2019, providing an improved fee structure that further aligns interests and incentivizes performance and growth.

  • Increased Front Yard's rental revenues by 26% to $51.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

  • Managed Front Yard's sale of 160 non-core assets for proceeds of $27.9 million and a $3.3 million gain over carrying value during the second quarter of 2019.

  • Advised Front Yard on the amendment of its Credit Suisse and Nomura warehouse lines, improving fee structures and reducing interest rate spreads from 3.00% to 2.30% on borrowings secured by rental properties.

"The completion of the Amended AMA with Front Yard in May 2019 was a significant achievement for AAMC, as it created a base management fee floor for AAMC with the potential for fees to increase as Front Yard's performance improves and provided important termination fee protection for AAMC that had not existed under the former asset management agreement," stated George Ellison, Chief Executive Officer. "We managed the internalization of Front Yard's property management platform ahead of schedule without impact to its residents. Front Yard experienced certain operational challenges in the second quarter given the large number of properties internalized within a short timeframe; however, we believe the underlying fundamentals of its single-family rental business are strong. As we address Front Yard's transition challenges, we expect that its results will improve, which should create value for both Front Yard's and our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

AAMC's net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, which included a $4.8 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, which included a $0.6 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the second quarter of 2018.

AAMC's net income attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, which included a $5.7 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.5 million, or $3.44 per diluted common share, which included a $(2.3) million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

About AAMC

AAMC is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future economic performance and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to: AAMC's ability to implement its business plan; AAMC's ability to leverage strategic relationships on an efficient and cost-effective basis; AAMC's and Front Yard's ability to compete; Front Yard's ability to implement its business plan; general economic and market conditions; governmental regulations, taxes and policies; AAMC's ability to generate adequate and timely sources of liquidity and financing for itself or Front Yard; Front Yard's ability to sell non-core assets on favorable terms or at all; AAMC's ability to identify and acquire assets for Front Yard's portfolio; Front Yard's ability to complete potential transactions in accordance with anticipated terms and on a timely basis or at all; AAMC's ability to integrate newly acquired rental assets into Front Yard's portfolio; the ability to effectively manage the performance of Front Yard's internal property manager at the level and/or the cost that it anticipates; the failure of third party vendors to effectively perform their obligations under their respective agreements with AAMC or Front Yard; the effects of potential redemptions of our Series A Preferred Stock commencing in March 2020, including our ability to pay with funds legally available therefor; our failure to maintain Front Yard's qualification as a REIT; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the "Risk Factors" and other sections described from time to time in the Company's current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

 

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenues:              
Management fees from Front Yard $ 3,556     $ 3,644     $ 7,102     $ 7,371  
Conversion fees from Front Yard     53     29     116  
Expense reimbursements from Front Yard 342     219     670     481  
Total revenues 3,898     3,916     7,801     7,968  
Expenses:              
Salaries and employee benefits 4,238     4,524     8,656     8,738  
Legal and professional fees 1,356     467     1,698     819  
General and administrative 880     843     1,919     1,790  
Total expenses 6,474     5,834     12,273     11,347  
Other income (loss):              
Change in fair value of Front Yard common stock 4,792     601     5,669     (2,339 )
Dividend income on Front Yard common stock 243     243     487     487  
Other income 49     49     53     92  
Total other income (loss) 5,084     893     6,209     (1,760 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,508     (1,025 )   1,737     (5,139 )
Income tax (benefit) expense (781 )   42     (712 )   292  
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders 3,289     (1,067 )   2,449     (5,431 )
Amortization of preferred stock issuance costs (52 )   (52 )   (103 )   (103 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 3,237     $ (1,119 )   $ 2,346     $ (5,534 )
               
Earnings (loss) per share of common stock - basic:              
Earnings (loss) per basic common share $ 2.04     $ (0.69 )   $ 1.48     $ (3.44 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding - basic 1,589,492     1,612,382     1,585,775     1,608,163  
               
Earnings (loss) per share of common stock - diluted:              
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share $ 1.81     $ (0.69 )   $ 1.34     $ (3.44 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding - diluted 1,820,244     1,612,382     1,830,263     1,608,163  
                       





Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,978     $ 27,171  
Short-term investments 892     584  
Front Yard common stock, at fair value 19,851     14,182  
Receivable from Front Yard 3,992     3,968  
Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,070     1,552  
Total current assets 48,783     47,457  
       
Non-current assets:      
Right-of-use lease assets 2,733      
Other non-current assets 1,598     1,910  
Total non-current assets 4,331     1,910  
Total assets $ 53,114     $ 49,367  
       
Current liabilities:      
Accrued salaries and employee benefits $ 3,510     $ 5,583  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 759     1,188  
Short-term lease liabilities 171      
Total current liabilities 4,440     6,771  
Long-term lease liabilities 2,604      
Total liabilities 7,044     6,771  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Redeemable preferred stock:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; redemption value $250,000 249,855     249,752  
       
Stockholders' deficit:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 2,886,009 and 1,590,739 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2019 and 2,862,760 and 1,573,691 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2018 29     29  
Additional paid-in capital 43,531     42,245  
Retained earnings 28,827     26,558  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 17      
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,295,270 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 1,289,069 shares as of December 31, 2018 (276,189 )   (275,988 )
Total stockholders' deficit (203,785 )   (207,156 )
Total liabilities and equity $ 53,114     $ 49,367  
               



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Robin N. Lowe
Chief Financial Officer
T: +1-345-815-9919
E: Robin.Lowe@AltisourceAMC.com

Source: Altisource Asset Management Corporation

