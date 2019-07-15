Altira Macau awarded the Green Key Standard of Excellence



Full portfolio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment hotels in Macau is recognized for excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.

MACAU, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altira Macau, the first hotel property of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and one of only five hotels in Asia to achieve 10 consecutive years of Forbes Travel Guide 5-star recognition for hotel and spa, has been honored with the Green Key standard of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.



Altira's achievement signifies that the entire Melco hotel portfolio in Macau, including Morpheus, Nüwa and The Countdown at City of Dreams, as well as Studio City Macau has been awarded the globally recognized Green Key standard of excellence.

Melco remains Macau's first and only company to achieve this prestigious award. The Green Key eco-label recognizes commitment from companies in the tourism industry that comply with the rigorous environmental management standards as laid out by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). This accolade reinforces Melco's commitment to sustainability as a core business philosophy, as reiterated in the ‘Above and Beyond' strategy recently published in Melco's Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Report; to embrace responsible development as a catalyst for growth and change in a positive and sustainable way.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "We are delighted that each of Melco's five hotel properties in Macau have been honored with the esteemed Green Key standard, recognizing the Company's strategic commitment to making our entertainment and luxury hospitality offerings sustainable, positive and rewarding for all those involved. We will continue to advance the detailed, data-driven understanding of our impact, alongside our range of programs and targets to further unlock Melco's huge potential as a force for good; to do well in the places where our guests, colleagues and other stakeholders live, work and play, in Macau and beyond."

Launched in Denmark in 1994, the Green Key standard honors establishments' promises to guests in their dedication to making a positive environmental difference. The standards expected of hotels are maintained through rigorous documentation and frequent audits. To date, 3,000 establishments in 57 countries have been awarded the Green Key standard of excellence.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The Company holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia's leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the UK, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown's development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Green Key (www.greenkey.global)

Green Key is a leading standard of excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. This eco-label represents a commitment by businesses that their tourism establishments adhere to the strict criteria as stipulated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). A Green Key stands for an establishment's promise to its guests that by opting to stay with such an establishment, they are helping to make a difference on an environmental and sustainability level.

