Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 before the market open and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

     
Conference Call Details
Date:   Wednesday, August 14
Time:   8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic:   877-423-9813
International:   201-689-8573
Conference ID:   13692577
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135358
     

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies. Our diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™ and NasoShield™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

     
Contacts:    
Will Brown   Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer   LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450   617-535-7742
wbrown@altimmune.com   arr@lifesciadvisors.com
     

