Altice Portugal Selects Amdocs for Strategic Digital Transformation



Altice Portugal accelerating digital-first experience for consumer and enterprise customers

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has signed a strategic digital transformation agreement with Altice Portugal, the largest communications company in Portugal. Using open and modular solutions and services from the amdocsONE portfolio, Amdocs will help Altice Portugal centralize, automate and digitize operations across its wireless, wireline, broadband Internet and television lines of business, for both consumer and enterprise customers. By migration from multiple legacy systems to amdocsONE, Altice Portugal will be able to improve business agility and IT velocity to ensure a true digital-first experience for its customers.



"We recognize the need to continually modernize in order to provide world-class services to our enterprise and consumer customers," said Alexandre Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer at Altice Portugal. "Amdocs will help us deliver on customer expectations for simplicity by transforming several critical business processes, such as product definition, lead management, enterprise price configuration, order entry and billing. With Amdocs' business-value-driven approach focused on the customer experience, we will be able to bring a rich set of innovative new services and experiences to our customers, faster."

"Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin," said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. "We are very proud to have been chosen to modernize, automate and digitize Altice Portugal's business, and enable it to deliver on its commitment to improve people's lives and businesses."

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

