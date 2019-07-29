Quantcast

Altair to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

TROY, Mich., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company's results for the second quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com 

What: Altair's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic
  (636) 812-6621, International
Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4996438, Domestic
  (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4996438, International
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair (Nasdaq:ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Investor and Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

ir@altair.com

