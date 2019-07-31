Alpine 4 Technologies' Subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA) Announces a Series of New Medical Device Technology Customers





PHOENIX, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alpine 4 Technologies' (OTCQB:ALPP) subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA), is proud to announce that it has acquired four new medical device customers in the first seven months of 2019. QCA is proud of its ISO 13485 Certification and new medical device partnerships that reflect the companies' diverse array of customers. QCA's belief is that these new orders will add in excess of $1 million in new revenue starting in late 2019 and throughout 2020.



QCA has been providing manufacturing support to their customers around the world since 1988.

Jeff Hail, QCA's President, stated that "Obtaining new disruptive partners in the highly competitive landscape in which QCA operates is critical to QCA's long term success. These types of customers, with their exciting disruptive technologies, are an important component of QCA's overall growth strategy of giving it more market penetration into the medical technology industry. Our plan is to grow our medical technology contract manufacturing services customer-base into sales of $5 million annually within the next 3 years."

QCA has provided manufacturing support to their customers around the world since 1988.

About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Contact: Ian Kantrowitz, Director of Investor Relations

iank@alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

Source: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.