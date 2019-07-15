Quantcast

Allot to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call on August 6, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 04:02:00 AM EDT


Hod HaSharon, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE:ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 earnings results, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The financial results will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.







To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-407-2553, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

 

About Allot 

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE:ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Seth Greenberg
Allot
sgreenberg@allot.com

Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
GK Investor Relations for Allot
+1 646 688 3559
allot@gkir.com

Source: Allot

