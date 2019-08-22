AlloSure for Heart Transplant Patients Receives CMS Draft Coverage



CareDx expands leadership with cfDNA for transplant care

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announces AlloSure received a positive draft Local Coverage Determination (dLCD) for Medicare coverage in heart transplant patients.



The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the draft version of the coverage policy issued by Palmetto GBA, the Medicare administrator responsible for the MolDX technology assessment program that evaluated AlloSure. Forty percent of heart transplant patients are covered by Medicare.

"AlloSure provides additional insights into antibody mediated rejection in heart transplant patients, an indication that is growing in our patient population," said Dr. Jonathan Kobashigawa, Medical Director at Cedars Sinai. "When paired with AlloMap, we have a strong tool for patient surveillance through the life of their allograft."

"We have some strong early experience with HeartCare where clinicians are seeing the value of AlloSure and AlloMap in patient management," said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. "MolDX's draft coverage underscores the value we bring to transplant patient care."

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

