Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc. Signs Technology License Agreement with Vertimass

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (PINK:ALLMQ). - Vertimass has completed its first technology license agreement with Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. ("Alliance") to produce renewable jet fuel along with Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene, and Xylenes (BTEX). Vertimass' technology allows sustainable production of these vital fuels and chemicals derived from ethanol with high yields that can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to sourcing these products from petroleum. BTEX is a widely used building block from which hundreds of consumer products ranging from pharmaceuticals to paints and plastics are made.

Vertimass' Ethanol-to-Jet fuel and BTEX technology offers cellulosic ethanol producers, such as Alliance, the flexibility to diversify their product slate and market renewable fuels and chemicals that have low carbon footprints. In addition to improving competitiveness, jet fuel and BTEX derived from ethanol can accelerate the transition to renewable fuels and chemicals and improve rural economies.

"It is great to secure our first licensee in the US to deploy our technology using cellulosic ethanol from locally grown biomass and cellulosic waste material," said Dr. John Hannon, Chief Operating Officer of Vertimass. "Combining the CTS technology to produce cellulosic ethanol with our technology to transform the ethanol into jet fuel and chemicals will have significant impacts in moving forward towards carbon reduction."

"The simplicity of the Vertimass technology results in low capital and operating costs and the ability to rapidly implement this bolt-on," Vertimass President and CEO Dr. Charles Wyman noted. "In addition, its potential to eliminate rectification and dehydration operations for fuel ethanol purification from fermentation broths can result in a hydrocarbon fuel unit energy cost that is about the same as for fuel grade ethanol."

"We are very excited to develop this product line together with Vertimass. It creates great carbon reduction in significant fuel markets at a competitive cost. We see this as a significant step forward for both companies and an extension of the range of products and markets for both our companies" observed Ben Slager, Alliance's CEO.

About Vertimass LLC

Vertimass LCC is based in Irvine, Calif. The mission of Vertimass LLC is to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol. For more information, visit http://www.vertimass.com/

About Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc.

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLMQ") (PINK:ALLMQ) is a publicly traded company that has been significantly overhauled and realigned and is about to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Alliance has further improved its existing technology which efficiently converts virtually any cellulosic material into its base components of sugar and lignin.

Alliance' business strategy is to first produce cellulosic ethanol from sugars converted via its CTS process and subsequently to produce cellulosic jet fuel and diesel from the ethanol with the Vertimass technology. Thereafter, Alliance intends to expand into cellulosic bio-plastics. These product lines will be produced with nearly carbon neutral, "green" technology which we expect to be produced at the same or lower cost than traditional fossil fuels. For more information, visit http://www.alliancebioe.com/

