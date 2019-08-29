Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September





NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in three investor conferences in September:



Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Date:Thursday, September 5

Time:7:55 a.m. ET

Location:New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:Tuesday, September 10

Location:New York, NY

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date:Tuesday, September 24

Time:3:30 p.m. ET

Location:New York, NY

Live audio webcasts of the Baird and Ladenburg Thalmann presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.allenapharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena's lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

Investor Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com

