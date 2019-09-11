Allena Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Unmet Need in Enteric Hyperoxaluria and Potential for Reloxaliase





NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader symposium on the unmet need in enteric hyperoxaluria and the potential for reloxaliase as a first-in-class therapy for patients. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET in New York.



Scheduled to speak at the event is Gregory Tasian, M.D., Assistant Professor of Urology in Surgery and Epidemiology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Attending Pediatric Urologist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Dr. Tasian's research focuses on the epidemiology and management of kidney stone disease among children and adults.

Additionally, Allena management will provide an overview of the market opportunity in enteric hyperoxaluria and its ongoing clinical development programs for reloxaliase, with a focus on URIROX-1, its first pivotal Phase 3 trial.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the event.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena's lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

