Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

- Record earnings of $14.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2019
- Net interest margin increased to 4.33% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019 (4.07% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 excluding purchase accounting adjustments on a Non-GAAP basis)
- Completed share repurchase authorization of one million shares of common stock and approved a new one million share repurchase authorization
HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2019 compared to $7.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the second quarter 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $26.9 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 results included $1.3 million and $625 thousand, respectively, of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses.
"We are extremely pleased with our second quarter results, highlighting a period of execution on our strategic initiatives by Allegiance bankers that resulted in record quarterly earnings of $14.2 million," said George Martinez, Allegiance's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid performance was driven by our talented Allegiance bankers, creating new and deepening existing relationships with our customers and achieving great results for our shareholders. In addition, our experienced credit team has made significant progress toward the integration of one credit culture across Allegiance," continued Martinez.
"We continue to maintain strong asset quality, capital levels and solid operating results, allowing us to invest in opportunities that drive future performance. During the first half of the year, our ongoing recruitment efforts added ten revenue producers as we continue to invest in future organic and market share growth. Additionally, we completed our current stock buyback program of one million shares and authorized a new program of another one million shares, to provide flexibility as we work to optimize our capital structure. We also made the strategic decision to exit the mortgage warehouse lending program which allows us to redirect operational resources to focus on our core lending. All of this points to the confidence we have in our employees and their ongoing ability to succeed in a highly competitive market, serve the growing needs of both customers and businesses of all sizes, and generate solid returns for our shareholders," concluded Martinez.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the second quarter 2019 increased $17.8 million, or 63.8%, to $45.6 million from $27.8 million for the second quarter 2018 primarily due to a $1.56 billion, or 58.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets for the same period mainly due to the Post Oak Bancshares, Inc. acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as organic growth for the year-over-year period. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 increased from $44.6 million in the first quarter 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 12 basis points to 4.33% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.21% for the second quarter 2018 and increased 2 basis points from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the second quarter 2019 would have been 4.07% compared to 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 and 4.18% for the second quarter 2018.
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 was $3.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 113.0%, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter 2018 and increased $556 thousand, or 16.9%, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 included $846 thousand of gain on the sale of securities and noninterest income associated with additional accounts from the Post Oak acquisition.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 increased $10.2 million, or 51.5%, to $30.1 million from $19.9 million for the second quarter 2018, and decreased $1.0 million, or 3.3%, from $31.1 million for the first quarter 2019. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and branches from the Post Oak acquisition.
In the second quarter 2019, Allegiance's efficiency ratio was 61.93% compared to 64.97% for the first quarter 2019 and 67.05% for the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.19%, 8.10% and 12.52%, respectively, compared to 1.08%, 7.27% and 11.22%, respectively, for the first quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2018 were 1.03%, 9.55% and 11.02%, respectively.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Results
Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $35.5 million, or 64.8%, to $90.2 million from $54.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to a $1.57 billion, or 59.3%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year associated with the Post Oak acquisition. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 12 basis points to 4.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 4.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been 4.05%, compared to 4.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 106.7%, compared to $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 due primarily to additional noninterest income resulting from the Post Oak acquisition along with the gain on sale of securities.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $22.6 million, or 58.6%, to $61.2 million from $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense over the six months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and branches along with merger-related expenses from the Post Oak acquisition.
Allegiance's efficiency ratio decreased from 66.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 63.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.14%, 7.69% and 11.87%, respectively, compared to 1.06%, 9.82% and 11.36%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Condition
Total assets at June 30, 2019 increased $25.4 million, or 0.5%, to $4.79 billion compared to $4.77 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.83 billion, or 61.6%, compared to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to the Post Oak acquisition and organic loan growth.
Total loans at June 30, 2019 increased $51.8 million, or 5.4% (annualized), to $3.86 billion compared to $3.81 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.50 billion, or 63.6%, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $42.4 million, or 4.5% (annualized), to $3.81 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.77 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.50 billion, or 65.2%, from $2.31 billion at June 30, 2018. Excluding loans acquired from Post Oak at acquisition of $1.16 billion, core loans at June 30, 2019 increased $344.7 million, from June 30, 2018.
Deposits at June 30, 2019 increased $80.6 million, or 2.1%, to $3.86 billion compared to $3.78 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.55 billion, or 66.9%, compared to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily related to the Post Oak acquisition.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $37.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $33.8 million, or 0.71%, of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and $14.6 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2019, 0.71% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2018. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from June 30, 2018 reflects the loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition that were recorded at fair value without an allowance for loan losses at acquisition date.
The provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 was $1.4 million, or 0.15% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $1.0 million, 0.11% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019 and $631 thousand, or 0.11% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2018.
Second quarter 2019 net charge-offs were $589 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $210 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019 and $1.4 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $799 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $1.1 million, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Allegiance's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
As of June 30, 2019, Allegiance was a $4.79 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance's super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of June 30, 2019, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|March 31
|
|
|December 31
|
|
|September 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|232,607
|
|
|$
|258,843
|
|
|$
|268,947
|
|
|$
|191,468
|
|
|$
|200,645
|
|Available for sale securities
|
|
|348,173
|
|
|
|345,716
|
|
|
|337,293
|
|
|
|300,115
|
|
|
|300,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans
|
|
|3,857,963
|
|
|
|3,806,161
|
|
|
|3,708,306
|
|
|
|2,440,926
|
|
|
|2,358,675
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(27,940
|)
|
|
|(27,123
|)
|
|
|(26,331
|)
|
|
|(23,586
|)
|
|
|(23,831
|)
|Loans, net
|
|
|3,830,023
|
|
|
|3,779,038
|
|
|
|3,681,975
|
|
|
|2,417,340
|
|
|
|2,334,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|223,642
|
|
|
|223,642
|
|
|
|223,125
|
|
|
|39,389
|
|
|
|39,389
|
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|
|
|24,231
|
|
|
|25,409
|
|
|
|26,587
|
|
|
|2,688
|
|
|
|2,883
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|59,690
|
|
|
|60,327
|
|
|
|41,717
|
|
|
|18,970
|
|
|
|19,049
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|6,294
|
|
|
|1,152
|
|
|
|630
|
|
|
|1,801
|
|
|
|1,710
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|26,794
|
|
|
|26,639
|
|
|
|26,480
|
|
|
|22,838
|
|
|
|22,701
|
|Other assets
|
|
|42,757
|
|
|
|48,036
|
|
|
|48,495
|
|
|
|40,930
|
|
|
|44,308
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|4,794,211
|
|
|$
|4,768,802
|
|
|$
|4,655,249
|
|
|$
|3,035,539
|
|
|$
|2,966,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|1,173,423
|
|
|$
|1,181,920
|
|
|$
|1,209,300
|
|
|$
|789,705
|
|
|$
|749,787
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|2,687,217
|
|
|
|2,598,141
|
|
|
|2,453,236
|
|
|
|1,644,086
|
|
|
|1,563,999
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|3,860,640
|
|
|
|3,780,061
|
|
|
|3,662,536
|
|
|
|2,433,791
|
|
|
|2,313,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|146,998
|
|
|
|201,995
|
|
|
|225,493
|
|
|
|211,569
|
|
|
|275,569
|
|Subordinated debt
|
|
|49,019
|
|
|
|48,959
|
|
|
|48,899
|
|
|
|48,839
|
|
|
|48,779
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|32,853
|
|
|
|34,010
|
|
|
|15,337
|
|
|
|13,209
|
|
|
|8,404
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,089,510
|
|
|
|4,065,025
|
|
|
|3,952,265
|
|
|
|2,707,408
|
|
|
|2,646,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|21,147
|
|
|
|21,484
|
|
|
|21,938
|
|
|
|13,397
|
|
|
|13,341
|
|Capital surplus
|
|
|541,979
|
|
|
|556,184
|
|
|
|571,803
|
|
|
|221,762
|
|
|
|220,665
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|137,342
|
|
|
|123,094
|
|
|
|112,131
|
|
|
|98,968
|
|
|
|90,089
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss)
|
|
|4,233
|
|
|
|3,015
|
|
|
|(2,888
|)
|
|
|(5,996
|)
|
|
|(4,207
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|704,701
|
|
|
|703,777
|
|
|
|702,984
|
|
|
|328,131
|
|
|
|319,888
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
|$
|4,794,211
|
|
|$
|4,768,802
|
|
|$
|4,655,249
|
|
|$
|3,035,539
|
|
|$
|2,966,426
|
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|March 31
|
|
|December 31
|
|
|September 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans, including fees
|
|$
|56,016
|
|
|$
|54,189
|
|
|$
|53,272
|
|
|$
|32,988
|
|
|$
|31,846
|
|
|$
|110,205
|
|
|$
|61,963
|
| Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Taxable
|
|
|1,837
|
|
|
|982
|
|
|
|844
|
|
|
|636
|
|
|
|646
|
|
|
|2,819
|
|
|
|1,245
|
| Tax-exempt
|
|
|692
|
|
|
|1,290
|
|
|
|1,445
|
|
|
|1,447
|
|
|
|1,451
|
|
|
|1,982
|
|
|
|2,910
|
| Deposits in other financial
institutions
|
|
|401
|
|
|
|688
|
|
|
|742
|
|
|
|265
|
|
|
|250
|
|
|
|1,089
|
|
|
|466
|
| Total interest income
|
|
|58,946
|
|
|
|57,149
|
|
|
|56,303
|
|
|
|35,336
|
|
|
|34,193
|
|
|
|116,095
|
|
|
|66,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Demand, money market and
savings deposits
|
|
|4,513
|
|
|
|3,728
|
|
|
|3,367
|
|
|
|1,248
|
|
|
|887
|
|
|
|8,241
|
|
|
|1,863
|
| Certificates and other time
deposits
|
|
|7,008
|
|
|
|6,256
|
|
|
|5,358
|
|
|
|4,051
|
|
|
|3,284
|
|
|
|13,264
|
|
|
|6,069
|
| Borrowed funds
|
|
|1,118
|
|
|
|1,827
|
|
|
|1,008
|
|
|
|1,272
|
|
|
|1,472
|
|
|
|2,945
|
|
|
|2,508
|
| Subordinated debt
|
|
|736
|
|
|
|735
|
|
|
|732
|
|
|
|729
|
|
|
|734
|
|
|
|1,471
|
|
|
|1,439
|
| Total interest expense
|
|
|13,375
|
|
|
|12,546
|
|
|
|10,465
|
|
|
|7,300
|
|
|
|6,377
|
|
|
|25,921
|
|
|
|11,879
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|45,571
|
|
|
|44,603
|
|
|
|45,838
|
|
|
|28,036
|
|
|
|27,816
|
|
|
|90,174
|
|
|
|54,705
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|1,407
|
|
|
|1,002
|
|
|
|2,964
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|631
|
|
|
|2,409
|
|
|
|1,284
|
|Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
|
|
|44,164
|
|
|
|43,601
|
|
|
|42,874
|
|
|
|28,036
|
|
|
|27,185
|
|
|
|87,765
|
|
|
|53,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NONINTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Nonsufficient funds fees
|
|
|139
|
|
|
|162
|
|
|
|190
|
|
|
|175
|
|
|
|214
|
|
|
|301
|
|
|
|390
|
| Service charges on deposit
accounts
|
|
|365
|
|
|
|325
|
|
|
|363
|
|
|
|177
|
|
|
|106
|
|
|
|690
|
|
|
|329
|
| Gain on sale of securities
|
|
|846
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|846
|
|
|
|—
|
| Gain (loss) on sales of other real
estate and repossessed assets
|
|
|70
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|(429
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|71
|
|
|
|1
|
| Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|155
|
|
|
|159
|
|
|
|163
|
|
|
|137
|
|
|
|138
|
|
|
|314
|
|
|
|279
|
| Rebate from correspondent bank
|
|
|884
|
|
|
|896
|
|
|
|988
|
|
|
|613
|
|
|
|564
|
|
|
|1,780
|
|
|
|1,008
|
| Other
|
|
|1,386
|
|
|
|1,746
|
|
|
|1,059
|
|
|
|826
|
|
|
|782
|
|
|
|3,132
|
|
|
|1,444
|
| Total noninterest income
|
|
|3,845
|
|
|
|3,289
|
|
|
|2,334
|
|
|
|1,928
|
|
|
|1,805
|
|
|
|7,134
|
|
|
|3,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|19,415
|
|
|
|19,684
|
|
|
|18,167
|
|
|
|12,965
|
|
|
|12,778
|
|
|
|39,099
|
|
|
|25,572
|
| Net occupancy and equipment
|
|
|2,088
|
|
|
|2,078
|
|
|
|1,959
|
|
|
|1,281
|
|
|
|1,333
|
|
|
|4,166
|
|
|
|2,605
|
| Depreciation
|
|
|756
|
|
|
|753
|
|
|
|802
|
|
|
|490
|
|
|
|433
|
|
|
|1,509
|
|
|
|840
|
| Data processing and software
amortization
|
|
|1,735
|
|
|
|1,597
|
|
|
|1,485
|
|
|
|1,226
|
|
|
|1,356
|
|
|
|3,332
|
|
|
|2,409
|
| Professional fees
|
|
|527
|
|
|
|599
|
|
|
|670
|
|
|
|303
|
|
|
|567
|
|
|
|1,126
|
|
|
|1,036
|
| Regulatory assessments and
FDIC insurance
|
|
|802
|
|
|
|728
|
|
|
|776
|
|
|
|505
|
|
|
|494
|
|
|
|1,530
|
|
|
|1,028
|
| Core deposit intangibles
amortization
|
|
|1,178
|
|
|
|1,178
|
|
|
|1,229
|
|
|
|195
|
|
|
|196
|
|
|
|2,356
|
|
|
|391
|
| Communications
|
|
|468
|
|
|
|430
|
|
|
|416
|
|
|
|262
|
|
|
|259
|
|
|
|898
|
|
|
|507
|
| Advertising
|
|
|617
|
|
|
|704
|
|
|
|704
|
|
|
|351
|
|
|
|340
|
|
|
|1,321
|
|
|
|670
|
| Acquisition and merger-related
expenses
|
|
|153
|
|
|
|1,173
|
|
|
|840
|
|
|
|196
|
|
|
|625
|
|
|
|1,326
|
|
|
|625
|
| Other
|
|
|2,341
|
|
|
|2,191
|
|
|
|1,998
|
|
|
|1,390
|
|
|
|1,479
|
|
|
|4,532
|
|
|
|2,894
|
| Total noninterest expense
|
|
|30,080
|
|
|
|31,115
|
|
|
|29,046
|
|
|
|19,164
|
|
|
|19,860
|
|
|
|61,195
|
|
|
|38,577
|
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|17,929
|
|
|
|15,775
|
|
|
|16,162
|
|
|
|10,800
|
|
|
|9,130
|
|
|
|33,704
|
|
|
|18,295
|
| Provision for income taxes
|
|
|3,681
|
|
|
|3,097
|
|
|
|2,999
|
|
|
|1,921
|
|
|
|1,574
|
|
|
|6,778
|
|
|
|3,028
|
|NET INCOME
|
|$
|14,248
|
|
|$
|12,678
|
|
|$
|13,163
|
|
|$
|8,879
|
|
|$
|7,556
|
|
|$
|26,926
|
|
|$
|15,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
|$
|0.67
|
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.60
|
|
|$
|0.66
|
|
|$
|0.57
|
|
|$
|1.25
|
|
|$
|1.15
|
| Diluted
|
|$
|0.66
|
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.59
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|1.24
|
|
|$
|1.12
|
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Interim periods annualized.
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes income recognized on acquisition accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, $3.0 million, $3.1 million, $0 and $147 thousand, respectively, for the three months ended and $5.7 million and $207 thousand, respectively, for the year-to-date.
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|March 31
|
|
|December 31
|
|
|September 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|Net income
|
|$
|14,248
|
|
|$
|12,678
|
|
|$
|13,163
|
|
|$
|8,879
|
|
|$
|7,556
|
|
|$
|26,926
|
|
|$
|15,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share, basic
|
|$
|0.67
|
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.60
|
|
|$
|0.66
|
|
|$
|0.57
|
|
|$
|1.25
|
|
|$
|1.15
|
|Earnings per share, diluted
|
|$
|0.66
|
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.59
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|1.24
|
|
|$
|1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets(A)
|
|
|1.19
|%
|
|
|1.08
|%
|
|
|1.12
|%
|
|
|1.18
|%
|
|
|1.03
|%
|
|
|1.14
|%
|
|
|1.06
|%
|Return on average equity(A)
|
|
|8.10
|%
|
|
|7.27
|%
|
|
|7.49
|%
|
|
|10.80
|%
|
|
|9.55
|%
|
|
|7.69
|%
|
|
|9.82
|%
|Return on average tangible
equity(A)(B)
|
|
|12.52
|%
|
|
|11.22
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
|
|
|12.40
|%
|
|
|11.02
|%
|
|
|11.87
|%
|
|
|11.36
|%
|Tax equivalent net interest
margin(C)
|
|
|4.33
|%
|
|
|4.31
|%
|
|
|4.45
|%
|
|
|4.10
|%
|
|
|4.21
|%
|
|
|4.32
|%
|
|
|4.20
|%
|Tax equivalent net interest
margin-adjusted for
acquisition accounting
adjustments(D)
|
|
|4.07
|%
|
|
|4.03
|%
|
|
|4.16
|%
|
|
|4.10
|%
|
|
|4.18
|%
|
|
|4.05
|%
|
|
|4.19
|%
|Efficiency ratio(E)
|
|
|61.93
|%
|
|
|64.97
|%
|
|
|60.30
|%
|
|
|63.95
|%
|
|
|67.05
|%
|
|
|63.44
|%
|
|
|66.33
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity to assets
|
|
|14.70
|%
|
|
|14.76
|%
|
|
|15.10
|%
|
|
|10.81
|%
|
|
|10.78
|%
|
|
|14.70
|%
|
|
|10.78
|%
| Tangible equity to tangible
assets(B)
|
|
|10.05
|%
|
|
|10.06
|%
|
|
|10.29
|%
|
|
|9.56
|%
|
|
|9.49
|%
|
|
|10.05
|%
|
|
|9.49
|%
| Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital
|
|
|11.34
|%
|
|
|11.37
|%
|
|
|11.76
|%
|
|
|11.17
|%
|
|
|10.59
|%
|
|
|11.34
|%
|
|
|10.59
|%
| Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital
|
|
|11.58
|%
|
|
|11.61
|%
|
|
|12.01
|%
|
|
|11.53
|%
|
|
|10.96
|%
|
|
|11.58
|%
|
|
|10.96
|%
| Estimated total risk-based
capital
|
|
|13.27
|%
|
|
|13.28
|%
|
|
|13.70
|%
|
|
|13.94
|%
|
|
|13.41
|%
|
|
|13.27
|%
|
|
|13.41
|%
| Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital
|
|
|10.17
|%
|
|
|10.25
|%
|
|
|10.61
|%
|
|
|10.23
|%
|
|
|9.78
|%
|
|
|10.17
|%
|
|
|9.78
|%
|Allegiance Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital
|
|
|12.02
|%
|
|
|11.67
|%
|
|
|11.83
|%
|
|
|11.24
|%
|
|
|11.03
|%
|
|
|12.02
|%
|
|
|11.03
|%
| Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital
|
|
|12.02
|%
|
|
|11.67
|%
|
|
|11.83
|%
|
|
|11.24
|%
|
|
|11.03
|%
|
|
|12.02
|%
|
|
|11.03
|%
| Estimated total risk-based
capital
|
|
|13.71
|%
|
|
|13.34
|%
|
|
|13.53
|%
|
|
|13.65
|%
|
|
|13.48
|%
|
|
|13.71
|%
|
|
|13.48
|%
| Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital
|
|
|10.57
|%
|
|
|10.31
|%
|
|
|10.45
|%
|
|
|9.98
|%
|
|
|9.84
|%
|
|
|10.57
|%
|
|
|9.84
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
|
|21,257
|
|
|
|21,733
|
|
|
|21,908
|
|
|
|13,371
|
|
|
|13,327
|
|
|
|21,494
|
|
|
|13,294
|
| Diluted
|
|
|21,546
|
|
|
|22,040
|
|
|
|22,210
|
|
|
|13,637
|
|
|
|13,634
|
|
|
|21,780
|
|
|
|13,588
|
|Period end shares outstanding
|
|
|21,147
|
|
|
|21,484
|
|
|
|21,938
|
|
|
|13,397
|
|
|
|13,341
|
|
|
|21,147
|
|
|
|13,341
|
|Book value per share
|
|$
|33.32
|
|
|$
|32.76
|
|
|$
|32.04
|
|
|$
|24.49
|
|
|$
|23.98
|
|
|$
|33.32
|
|
|$
|23.98
|
|Tangible book value per
share(B)
|
|$
|21.60
|
|
|$
|21.17
|
|
|$
|20.66
|
|
|$
|21.35
|
|
|$
|20.81
|
|
|$
|21.60
|
|
|$
|20.81
|
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
|3,819,687
|
|
|$
|56,016
|
|
|5.88
|%
|
|$
|3,747,234
|
|$
|54,189
|
|
|5.86
|%
|
|$
|2,312,725
|
|
|$
|31,846
|
|
|5.52
|%
|Securities
|
|
|350,004
|
|
|
|2,529
|
|
|2.90
|%
|
|
|346,686
|
|
|2,272
|
|
|2.66
|%
|
|
|315,198
|
|
|
|2,097
|
|
|2.67
|%
|Deposits in other financial
institutions and other
|
|
|63,962
|
|
|
|401
|
|
|2.52
|%
|
|
|118,749
|
|
|688
|
|
|2.35
|%
|
|
|50,227
|
|
|
|250
|
|
|2.00
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|4,233,653
|
|
|$
|58,946
|
|
|5.58
|%
|
|
|4,212,669
|
|$
|57,149
|
|
|5.50
|%
|
|
|2,678,150
|
|
|$
|34,193
|
|
|5.12
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(27,125
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(26,760
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(24,753
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|586,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|559,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|280,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|4,792,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,745,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,934,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand
deposits
|
|$
|350,147
|
|
|$
|1,152
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|$
|338,193
|
|$
|963
|
|
|1.16
|%
|
|$
|157,588
|
|
|$
|208
|
|
|0.53
|%
|Money market and savings
deposits
|
|
|994,557
|
|
|
|3,361
|
|
|1.36
|%
|
|
|880,138
|
|
|2,765
|
|
|1.27
|%
|
|
|522,381
|
|
|
|679
|
|
|0.52
|%
|Certificates and other time
deposits
|
|
|1,331,955
|
|
|
|7,008
|
|
|2.11
|%
|
|
|1,302,958
|
|
|6,256
|
|
|1.95
|%
|
|
|827,897
|
|
|
|3,284
|
|
|1.59
|%
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|155,969
|
|
|
|1,118
|
|
|2.87
|%
|
|
|283,566
|
|
|1,827
|
|
|2.61
|%
|
|
|311,185
|
|
|
|1,472
|
|
|1.90
|%
|Subordinated debt
|
|
|48,986
|
|
|
|736
|
|
|6.03
|%
|
|
|48,925
|
|
|735
|
|
|6.09
|%
|
|
|48,746
|
|
|
|734
|
|
|6.04
|%
| Total interest-bearing
liabilities
|
|
|2,881,614
|
|
|$
|13,375
|
|
|1.86
|%
|
|
|2,853,780
|
|$
|12,546
|
|
|1.78
|%
|
|
|1,867,797
|
|
|$
|6,377
|
|
|1.37
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-Bearing
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand
deposits
|
|
|1,173,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,167,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|741,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|32,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|7,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities
|
|
|4,087,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,038,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,616,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|705,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|707,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|317,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|
|$
|4,792,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,745,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,934,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.72
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.72
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.75
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income and margin
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|45,571
|
|
|4.32
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|44,603
|
|
|4.29
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|27,816
|
|
|4.17
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income and tax
equivalent net interest
margin
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|45,684
|
|
|4.33
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|44,805
|
|
|4.31
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|28,086
|
|
|4.21
|%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
|
|Average
Yield/ Rate
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
|
|Average
Yield/ Rate
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
|3,783,662
|
|
|$
|110,205
|
|
|
|5.87
|%
|
|$
|2,286,567
|
|
|$
|61,963
|
|
|
|5.46
|%
|Securities
|
|
|348,354
|
|
|
|4,801
|
|
|
|2.78
|%
|
|
|313,990
|
|
|
|4,155
|
|
|
|2.67
|%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|91,628
|
|
|
|1,089
|
|
|
|2.40
|%
|
|
|50,063
|
|
|
|466
|
|
|
|1.88
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|4,223,644
|
|
|$
|116,095
|
|
|
|5.54
|%
|
|
|2,650,620
|
|
|$
|66,584
|
|
|
|5.07
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(26,944
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(24,353
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|572,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|276,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|4,769,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,902,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|$
|344,203
|
|
|$
|2,115
|
|
|
|1.24
|%
|
|$
|194,774
|
|
|$
|525
|
|
|
|0.54
|%
|Money market and savings deposits
|
|
|937,664
|
|
|
|6,126
|
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|
|537,305
|
|
|
|1,338
|
|
|
|0.50
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits
|
|
|1,317,536
|
|
|
|13,264
|
|
|
|2.03
|%
|
|
|814,196
|
|
|
|6,069
|
|
|
|1.50
|%
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|219,415
|
|
|
|2,945
|
|
|
|2.71
|%
|
|
|280,967
|
|
|
|2,508
|
|
|
|1.80
|%
|Subordinated debt
|
|
|48,956
|
|
|
|1,471
|
|
|
|6.06
|%
|
|
|48,716
|
|
|
|1,439
|
|
|
|5.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|2,867,774
|
|
|$
|25,921
|
|
|
|1.82
|%
|
|
|1,875,958
|
|
|$
|11,879
|
|
|
|1.28
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|1,170,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|705,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|24,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,063,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,589,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|706,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|313,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|4,769,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,902,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.72
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.79
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income and margin
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|90,174
|
|
|
|4.31
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|54,705
|
|
|
|4.16
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income and tax equivalent
net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|90,489
|
|
|
|4.32
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|55,260
|
|
|
|4.20
|%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|March 31
|
|
|December 31
|
|
|September 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Period-end Loan Portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|$
|694,516
|
|
|$
|699,471
|
|
|$
|702,037
|
|
|$
|458,434
|
|
|$
|452,307
|
|Mortgage warehouse
|
|
|46,171
|
|
|
|36,742
|
|
|
|48,274
|
|
|
|48,876
|
|
|
|51,552
|
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)
|
|
|1,830,764
|
|
|
|1,771,890
|
|
|
|1,650,912
|
|
|
|1,161,992
|
|
|
|1,134,903
|
| Commercial real estate construction and
land development
|
|
|368,108
|
|
|
|396,162
|
|
|
|430,128
|
|
|
|298,916
|
|
|
|270,965
|
| 1-4 family residential (including home equity)
|
|
|690,961
|
|
|
|658,261
|
|
|
|649,311
|
|
|
|344,342
|
|
|
|330,053
|
| Residential construction
|
|
|183,991
|
|
|
|201,314
|
|
|
|186,411
|
|
|
|117,740
|
|
|
|109,962
|
|Consumer and other
|
|
|43,452
|
|
|
|42,321
|
|
|
|41,233
|
|
|
|10,626
|
|
|
|8,933
|
|Total loans
|
|$
|3,857,963
|
|
|$
|3,806,161
|
|
|$
|3,708,306
|
|
|$
|2,440,926
|
|
|$
|2,358,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|$
|31,382
|
|
|$
|32,670
|
|
|$
|32,953
|
|
|$
|14,943
|
|
|$
|12,137
|
|Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|31,382
|
|
|
|32,670
|
|
|
|32,953
|
|
|
|14,943
|
|
|
|12,137
|
|Other real estate
|
|
|6,294
|
|
|
|1,152
|
|
|
|630
|
|
|
|1,801
|
|
|
|1,710
|
|Other repossessed assets
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|205
|
|
|
|740
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|37,676
|
|
|$
|33,822
|
|
|$
|33,583
|
|
|$
|16,949
|
|
|$
|14,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs
|
|$
|590
|
|
|$
|210
|
|
|$
|219
|
|
|$
|245
|
|
|$
|1,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|$
|9,386
|
|
|$
|11,221
|
|
|$
|10,861
|
|
|$
|6,258
|
|
|$
|5,983
|
|Mortgage warehouse
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)
|
|
|18,218
|
|
|
|17,531
|
|
|
|17,776
|
|
|
|5,006
|
|
|
|4,917
|
| Commercial real estate construction and
land development
|
|
|1,541
|
|
|
|818
|
|
|
|974
|
|
|
|694
|
|
|
|—
|
| 1-4 family residential (including home equity)
|
|
|2,074
|
|
|
|2,928
|
|
|
|3,201
|
|
|
|2,985
|
|
|
|1,237
|
| Residential construction
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other
|
|
|163
|
|
|
|172
|
|
|
|141
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total nonaccrual loans
|
|$
|31,382
|
|
|$
|32,670
|
|
|$
|32,953
|
|
|$
|14,943
|
|
|$
|12,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|0.79
|%
|
|
|0.71
|%
|
|
|0.72
|%
|
|
|0.56
|%
|
|
|0.49
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|0.81
|%
|
|
|0.86
|%
|
|
|0.89
|%
|
|
|0.61
|%
|
|
|0.51
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|
|
|89.03
|%
|
|
|83.02
|%
|
|
|79.90
|%
|
|
|157.84
|%
|
|
|196.35
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
|0.72
|%
|
|
|0.71
|%
|
|
|0.71
|%
|
|
|0.97
|%
|
|
|1.01
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
|
|0.06
|%
|
|
|0.02
|%
|
|
|0.02
|%
|
|
|0.04
|%
|
|
|0.25
|%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Allegiance's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. Allegiance believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Year-to-Date
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|March 31
|
|
|December 31
|
|
|September 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|June 30
|
|
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|704,701
|
|
|$
|703,777
|
|
|$
|702,984
|
|
|$
|328,131
|
|
|$
|319,888
|
|
|$
|704,701
|
|
|$
|319,888
|
|Less: Goodwill and core
deposit intangibles, net
|
|247,873
|
|
|
|249,051
|
|
|
|249,712
|
|
|
|42,077
|
|
|
|42,272
|
|
|
|247,873
|
|
|
|42,272
|
|Tangible shareholders'
equity
|$
|456,828
|
|
|$
|454,726
|
|
|$
|453,272
|
|
|$
|286,054
|
|
|$
|277,616
|
|
|$
|456,828
|
|
|$
|277,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares outstanding at end of
period
|
|21,147
|
|
|
|21,484
|
|
|
|21,938
|
|
|
|13,397
|
|
|
|13,341
|
|
|
|21,147
|
|
|
|13,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|21.60
|
|
|$
|21.17
|
|
|$
|20.66
|
|
|$
|21.35
|
|
|$
|20.81
|
|
|$
|21.60
|
|
|$
|20.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|14,248
|
|
|$
|12,678
|
|
|$
|13,163
|
|
|$
|8,879
|
|
|$
|7,556
|
|
|$
|26,926
|
|
|$
|15,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|705,162
|
|
|$
|707,666
|
|
|$
|697,303
|
|
|$
|326,204
|
|
|$
|317,408
|
|
|$
|706,407
|
|
|$
|313,498
|
|Less: Average goodwill and
core deposit intangibles, net
|
|248,621
|
|
|
|249,277
|
|
|
|249,252
|
|
|
|42,203
|
|
|
|42,393
|
|
|
|248,947
|
|
|
|42,491
|
|Average tangible
shareholders' equity
|$
|456,541
|
|
|$
|458,389
|
|
|$
|448,051
|
|
|$
|284,001
|
|
|$
|275,015
|
|
|$
|457,460
|
|
|$
|271,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average
tangible equity
|
|12.52
|%
|
|
|11.22
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
|
|
|12.40
|%
|
|
|11.02
|%
|
|
|11.87
|%
|
|
|11.36
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|4,794,211
|
|
|$
|4,768,802
|
|
|$
|4,655,249
|
|
|$
|3,035,539
|
|
|$
|2,966,426
|
|
|$
|4,794,211
|
|
|$
|2,966,426
|
|Less: Goodwill and core
deposit intangibles, net
|
|247,873
|
|
|
|249,051
|
|
|
|249,712
|
|
|
|42,077
|
|
|
|42,272
|
|
|
|247,873
|
|
|
|42,272
|
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,546,338
|
|
|$
|4,519,751
|
|
|$
|4,405,537
|
|
|$
|2,993,462
|
|
|$
|2,924,154
|
|
|$
|4,546,338
|
|
|$
|2,924,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible equity to tangible
assets
|
|10.05
|%
|
|
|10.06
|%
|
|
|10.29
|%
|
|
|9.56
|%
|
|
|9.49
|%
|
|
|10.05
|%
|
|
|9.49
|%
