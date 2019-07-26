Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





Record earnings of $14.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2019



Net interest margin increased to 4.33% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019 (4.07% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 excluding purchase accounting adjustments on a Non-GAAP basis)



Completed share repurchase authorization of one million shares of common stock and approved a new one million share repurchase authorization

HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2019 compared to $7.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the second quarter 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $26.9 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 results included $1.3 million and $625 thousand, respectively, of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses.

"We are extremely pleased with our second quarter results, highlighting a period of execution on our strategic initiatives by Allegiance bankers that resulted in record quarterly earnings of $14.2 million," said George Martinez, Allegiance's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid performance was driven by our talented Allegiance bankers, creating new and deepening existing relationships with our customers and achieving great results for our shareholders. In addition, our experienced credit team has made significant progress toward the integration of one credit culture across Allegiance," continued Martinez.

"We continue to maintain strong asset quality, capital levels and solid operating results, allowing us to invest in opportunities that drive future performance. During the first half of the year, our ongoing recruitment efforts added ten revenue producers as we continue to invest in future organic and market share growth. Additionally, we completed our current stock buyback program of one million shares and authorized a new program of another one million shares, to provide flexibility as we work to optimize our capital structure. We also made the strategic decision to exit the mortgage warehouse lending program which allows us to redirect operational resources to focus on our core lending. All of this points to the confidence we have in our employees and their ongoing ability to succeed in a highly competitive market, serve the growing needs of both customers and businesses of all sizes, and generate solid returns for our shareholders," concluded Martinez.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the second quarter 2019 increased $17.8 million, or 63.8%, to $45.6 million from $27.8 million for the second quarter 2018 primarily due to a $1.56 billion, or 58.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets for the same period mainly due to the Post Oak Bancshares, Inc. acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as organic growth for the year-over-year period. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 increased from $44.6 million in the first quarter 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 12 basis points to 4.33% for the second quarter 2019 from 4.21% for the second quarter 2018 and increased 2 basis points from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the second quarter 2019 would have been 4.07% compared to 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 and 4.18% for the second quarter 2018.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 was $3.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 113.0%, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter 2018 and increased $556 thousand, or 16.9%, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 included $846 thousand of gain on the sale of securities and noninterest income associated with additional accounts from the Post Oak acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 increased $10.2 million, or 51.5%, to $30.1 million from $19.9 million for the second quarter 2018, and decreased $1.0 million, or 3.3%, from $31.1 million for the first quarter 2019. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and branches from the Post Oak acquisition.

In the second quarter 2019, Allegiance's efficiency ratio was 61.93% compared to 64.97% for the first quarter 2019 and 67.05% for the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.19%, 8.10% and 12.52%, respectively, compared to 1.08%, 7.27% and 11.22%, respectively, for the first quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2018 were 1.03%, 9.55% and 11.02%, respectively.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Results

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $35.5 million, or 64.8%, to $90.2 million from $54.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to a $1.57 billion, or 59.3%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year associated with the Post Oak acquisition. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 12 basis points to 4.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 4.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, the net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been 4.05%, compared to 4.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 106.7%, compared to $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 due primarily to additional noninterest income resulting from the Post Oak acquisition along with the gain on sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $22.6 million, or 58.6%, to $61.2 million from $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense over the six months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and branches along with merger-related expenses from the Post Oak acquisition.

Allegiance's efficiency ratio decreased from 66.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 63.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.14%, 7.69% and 11.87%, respectively, compared to 1.06%, 9.82% and 11.36%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2019 increased $25.4 million, or 0.5%, to $4.79 billion compared to $4.77 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.83 billion, or 61.6%, compared to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to the Post Oak acquisition and organic loan growth.

Total loans at June 30, 2019 increased $51.8 million, or 5.4% (annualized), to $3.86 billion compared to $3.81 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.50 billion, or 63.6%, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $42.4 million, or 4.5% (annualized), to $3.81 billion at June 30, 2019 from $3.77 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.50 billion, or 65.2%, from $2.31 billion at June 30, 2018. Excluding loans acquired from Post Oak at acquisition of $1.16 billion, core loans at June 30, 2019 increased $344.7 million, from June 30, 2018.

Deposits at June 30, 2019 increased $80.6 million, or 2.1%, to $3.86 billion compared to $3.78 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.55 billion, or 66.9%, compared to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily related to the Post Oak acquisition.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $37.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $33.8 million, or 0.71%, of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and $14.6 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2019, 0.71% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2018. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from June 30, 2018 reflects the loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition that were recorded at fair value without an allowance for loan losses at acquisition date.

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2019 was $1.4 million, or 0.15% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $1.0 million, 0.11% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019 and $631 thousand, or 0.11% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2018.

Second quarter 2019 net charge-offs were $589 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $210 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019 and $1.4 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $799 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $1.1 million, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2019, Allegiance was a $4.79 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance's super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of June 30, 2019, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,607 $ 258,843 $ 268,947 $ 191,468 $ 200,645 Available for sale securities 348,173 345,716 337,293 300,115 300,897 Total loans 3,857,963 3,806,161 3,708,306 2,440,926 2,358,675 Allowance for loan losses (27,940 ) (27,123 ) (26,331 ) (23,586 ) (23,831 ) Loans, net 3,830,023 3,779,038 3,681,975 2,417,340 2,334,844 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,125 39,389 39,389 Core deposit intangibles, net 24,231 25,409 26,587 2,688 2,883 Premises and equipment, net 59,690 60,327 41,717 18,970 19,049 Other real estate owned 6,294 1,152 630 1,801 1,710 Bank owned life insurance 26,794 26,639 26,480 22,838 22,701 Other assets 42,757 48,036 48,495 40,930 44,308 Total assets $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 $ 3,035,539 $ 2,966,426 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,173,423 $ 1,181,920 $ 1,209,300 $ 789,705 $ 749,787 Interest-bearing deposits 2,687,217 2,598,141 2,453,236 1,644,086 1,563,999 Total deposits 3,860,640 3,780,061 3,662,536 2,433,791 2,313,786 Borrowed funds 146,998 201,995 225,493 211,569 275,569 Subordinated debt 49,019 48,959 48,899 48,839 48,779 Other liabilities 32,853 34,010 15,337 13,209 8,404 Total liabilities 4,089,510 4,065,025 3,952,265 2,707,408 2,646,538 Common stock 21,147 21,484 21,938 13,397 13,341 Capital surplus 541,979 556,184 571,803 221,762 220,665 Retained earnings 137,342 123,094 112,131 98,968 90,089 Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) 4,233 3,015 (2,888 ) (5,996 ) (4,207 ) Total shareholders' equity 704,701 703,777 702,984 328,131 319,888 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 $ 3,035,539 $ 2,966,426





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 56,016 $ 54,189 $ 53,272 $ 32,988 $ 31,846 $ 110,205 $ 61,963 Securities: Taxable 1,837 982 844 636 646 2,819 1,245 Tax-exempt 692 1,290 1,445 1,447 1,451 1,982 2,910 Deposits in other financial

institutions 401 688 742 265 250 1,089 466 Total interest income 58,946 57,149 56,303 35,336 34,193 116,095 66,584 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 4,513 3,728 3,367 1,248 887 8,241 1,863 Certificates and other time

deposits 7,008 6,256 5,358 4,051 3,284 13,264 6,069 Borrowed funds 1,118 1,827 1,008 1,272 1,472 2,945 2,508 Subordinated debt 736 735 732 729 734 1,471 1,439 Total interest expense 13,375 12,546 10,465 7,300 6,377 25,921 11,879 NET INTEREST INCOME 45,571 44,603 45,838 28,036 27,816 90,174 54,705 Provision for loan losses 1,407 1,002 2,964 — 631 2,409 1,284 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 44,164 43,601 42,874 28,036 27,185 87,765 53,421 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 139 162 190 175 214 301 390 Service charges on deposit

accounts 365 325 363 177 106 690 329 Gain on sale of securities 846 — — — — 846 — Gain (loss) on sales of other real

estate and repossessed assets 70 1 (429 ) — 1 71 1 Bank owned life insurance 155 159 163 137 138 314 279 Rebate from correspondent bank 884 896 988 613 564 1,780 1,008 Other 1,386 1,746 1,059 826 782 3,132 1,444 Total noninterest income 3,845 3,289 2,334 1,928 1,805 7,134 3,451 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 19,415 19,684 18,167 12,965 12,778 39,099 25,572 Net occupancy and equipment 2,088 2,078 1,959 1,281 1,333 4,166 2,605 Depreciation 756 753 802 490 433 1,509 840 Data processing and software

amortization 1,735 1,597 1,485 1,226 1,356 3,332 2,409 Professional fees 527 599 670 303 567 1,126 1,036 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance 802 728 776 505 494 1,530 1,028 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 1,178 1,178 1,229 195 196 2,356 391 Communications 468 430 416 262 259 898 507 Advertising 617 704 704 351 340 1,321 670 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses 153 1,173 840 196 625 1,326 625 Other 2,341 2,191 1,998 1,390 1,479 4,532 2,894 Total noninterest expense 30,080 31,115 29,046 19,164 19,860 61,195 38,577 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,929 15,775 16,162 10,800 9,130 33,704 18,295 Provision for income taxes 3,681 3,097 2,999 1,921 1,574 6,778 3,028 NET INCOME $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 8,879 $ 7,556 $ 26,926 $ 15,267 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.57 $ 1.25 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 1.24 $ 1.12





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 8,879 $ 7,556 $ 26,926 $ 15,267 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.57 $ 1.25 $ 1.15 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 1.24 $ 1.12 Return on average assets(A) 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.03 % 1.14 % 1.06 % Return on average equity(A) 8.10 % 7.27 % 7.49 % 10.80 % 9.55 % 7.69 % 9.82 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 12.52 % 11.22 % 11.66 % 12.40 % 11.02 % 11.87 % 11.36 % Tax equivalent net interest

margin(C) 4.33 % 4.31 % 4.45 % 4.10 % 4.21 % 4.32 % 4.20 % Tax equivalent net interest

margin-adjusted for

acquisition accounting

adjustments(D) 4.07 % 4.03 % 4.16 % 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.05 % 4.19 % Efficiency ratio(E) 61.93 % 64.97 % 60.30 % 63.95 % 67.05 % 63.44 % 66.33 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

(Consolidated) Equity to assets 14.70 % 14.76 % 15.10 % 10.81 % 10.78 % 14.70 % 10.78 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 10.05 % 10.06 % 10.29 % 9.56 % 9.49 % 10.05 % 9.49 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 11.34 % 11.37 % 11.76 % 11.17 % 10.59 % 11.34 % 10.59 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 11.58 % 11.61 % 12.01 % 11.53 % 10.96 % 11.58 % 10.96 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 13.27 % 13.28 % 13.70 % 13.94 % 13.41 % 13.27 % 13.41 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 10.17 % 10.25 % 10.61 % 10.23 % 9.78 % 10.17 % 9.78 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.83 % 11.24 % 11.03 % 12.02 % 11.03 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.83 % 11.24 % 11.03 % 12.02 % 11.03 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 13.71 % 13.34 % 13.53 % 13.65 % 13.48 % 13.71 % 13.48 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 10.57 % 10.31 % 10.45 % 9.98 % 9.84 % 10.57 % 9.84 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 21,257 21,733 21,908 13,371 13,327 21,494 13,294 Diluted 21,546 22,040 22,210 13,637 13,634 21,780 13,588 Period end shares outstanding 21,147 21,484 21,938 13,397 13,341 21,147 13,341 Book value per share $ 33.32 $ 32.76 $ 32.04 $ 24.49 $ 23.98 $ 33.32 $ 23.98 Tangible book value per

share(B) $ 21.60 $ 21.17 $ 20.66 $ 21.35 $ 20.81 $ 21.60 $ 20.81

Interim periods annualized.

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes income recognized on acquisition accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, $3.0 million, $3.1 million, $0 and $147 thousand, respectively, for the three months ended and $5.7 million and $207 thousand, respectively, for the year-to-date.

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,819,687 $ 56,016 5.88 % $ 3,747,234 $ 54,189 5.86 % $ 2,312,725 $ 31,846 5.52 % Securities 350,004 2,529 2.90 % 346,686 2,272 2.66 % 315,198 2,097 2.67 % Deposits in other financial

institutions and other 63,962 401 2.52 % 118,749 688 2.35 % 50,227 250 2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 4,233,653 $ 58,946 5.58 % 4,212,669 $ 57,149 5.50 % 2,678,150 $ 34,193 5.12 % Allowance for loan losses (27,125 ) (26,760 ) (24,753 ) Noninterest-earning assets 586,435 559,763 280,852 Total assets $ 4,792,963 $ 4,745,672 $ 2,934,249 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 350,147 $ 1,152 1.32 % $ 338,193 $ 963 1.16 % $ 157,588 $ 208 0.53 % Money market and savings

deposits 994,557 3,361 1.36 % 880,138 2,765 1.27 % 522,381 679 0.52 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,331,955 7,008 2.11 % 1,302,958 6,256 1.95 % 827,897 3,284 1.59 % Borrowed funds 155,969 1,118 2.87 % 283,566 1,827 2.61 % 311,185 1,472 1.90 % Subordinated debt 48,986 736 6.03 % 48,925 735 6.09 % 48,746 734 6.04 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,881,614 $ 13,375 1.86 % 2,853,780 $ 12,546 1.78 % 1,867,797 $ 6,377 1.37 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 1,173,662 1,167,172 741,266 Other liabilities 32,525 17,054 7,778 Total liabilities 4,087,801 4,038,006 2,616,841 Shareholders' equity 705,162 707,666 317,408 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,792,963 $ 4,745,672 $ 2,934,249 Net interest rate spread 3.72 % 3.72 % 3.75 % Net interest income and margin $ 45,571 4.32 % $ 44,603 4.29 % $ 27,816 4.17 % Net interest income and tax

equivalent net interest

margin $ 45,684 4.33 % $ 44,805 4.31 % $ 28,086 4.21 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,783,662 $ 110,205 5.87 % $ 2,286,567 $ 61,963 5.46 % Securities 348,354 4,801 2.78 % 313,990 4,155 2.67 % Deposits in other financial institutions 91,628 1,089 2.40 % 50,063 466 1.88 % Total interest-earning assets 4,223,644 $ 116,095 5.54 % 2,650,620 $ 66,584 5.07 % Allowance for loan losses (26,944 ) (24,353 ) Noninterest-earning assets 572,748 276,664 Total assets $ 4,769,448 $ 2,902,931 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 344,203 $ 2,115 1.24 % $ 194,774 $ 525 0.54 % Money market and savings deposits 937,664 6,126 1.32 % 537,305 1,338 0.50 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,317,536 13,264 2.03 % 814,196 6,069 1.50 % Borrowed funds 219,415 2,945 2.71 % 280,967 2,508 1.80 % Subordinated debt 48,956 1,471 6.06 % 48,716 1,439 5.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,867,774 $ 25,921 1.82 % 1,875,958 $ 11,879 1.28 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,170,435 705,461 Other liabilities 24,832 8,014 Total liabilities 4,063,041 2,589,433 Shareholders' equity 706,407 313,498 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,769,448 $ 2,902,931 Net interest rate spread 3.72 % 3.79 % Net interest income and margin $ 90,174 4.31 % $ 54,705 4.16 % Net interest income and tax equivalent

net interest margin $ 90,489 4.32 % $ 55,260 4.20 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 694,516 $ 699,471 $ 702,037 $ 458,434 $ 452,307 Mortgage warehouse 46,171 36,742 48,274 48,876 51,552 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 1,830,764 1,771,890 1,650,912 1,161,992 1,134,903 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 368,108 396,162 430,128 298,916 270,965 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 690,961 658,261 649,311 344,342 330,053 Residential construction 183,991 201,314 186,411 117,740 109,962 Consumer and other 43,452 42,321 41,233 10,626 8,933 Total loans $ 3,857,963 $ 3,806,161 $ 3,708,306 $ 2,440,926 $ 2,358,675 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 31,382 $ 32,670 $ 32,953 $ 14,943 $ 12,137 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 31,382 32,670 32,953 14,943 12,137 Other real estate 6,294 1,152 630 1,801 1,710 Other repossessed assets — — — 205 740 Total nonperforming assets $ 37,676 $ 33,822 $ 33,583 $ 16,949 $ 14,587 Net charge-offs $ 590 $ 210 $ 219 $ 245 $ 1,428 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,386 $ 11,221 $ 10,861 $ 6,258 $ 5,983 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 18,218 17,531 17,776 5,006 4,917 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 1,541 818 974 694 — 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 2,074 2,928 3,201 2,985 1,237 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer and other 163 172 141 — — Total nonaccrual loans $ 31,382 $ 32,670 $ 32,953 $ 14,943 $ 12,137 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79 % 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.56 % 0.49 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.61 % 0.51 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 89.03 % 83.02 % 79.90 % 157.84 % 196.35 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.97 % 1.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.25 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. Allegiance believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.



Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 704,701 $ 703,777 $ 702,984 $ 328,131 $ 319,888 $ 704,701 $ 319,888 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 247,873 249,051 249,712 42,077 42,272 247,873 42,272 Tangible shareholders'

equity $ 456,828 $ 454,726 $ 453,272 $ 286,054 $ 277,616 $ 456,828 $ 277,616 Shares outstanding at end of

period 21,147 21,484 21,938 13,397 13,341 21,147 13,341 Tangible book value per share $ 21.60 $ 21.17 $ 20.66 $ 21.35 $ 20.81 $ 21.60 $ 20.81 Net income $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 8,879 $ 7,556 $ 26,926 $ 15,267 Average shareholders' equity $ 705,162 $ 707,666 $ 697,303 $ 326,204 $ 317,408 $ 706,407 $ 313,498 Less: Average goodwill and

core deposit intangibles, net 248,621 249,277 249,252 42,203 42,393 248,947 42,491 Average tangible

shareholders' equity $ 456,541 $ 458,389 $ 448,051 $ 284,001 $ 275,015 $ 457,460 $ 271,007 Return on average

tangible equity 12.52 % 11.22 % 11.66 % 12.40 % 11.02 % 11.87 % 11.36 % Total assets $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 $ 3,035,539 $ 2,966,426 $ 4,794,211 $ 2,966,426 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 247,873 249,051 249,712 42,077 42,272 247,873 42,272 Tangible assets $ 4,546,338 $ 4,519,751 $ 4,405,537 $ 2,993,462 $ 2,924,154 $ 4,546,338 $ 2,924,154 Tangible equity to tangible

assets 10.05 % 10.06 % 10.29 % 9.56 % 9.49 % 10.05 % 9.49 %





