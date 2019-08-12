Quantcast

    ALK upgrades its full-year financial outlook due to strong growth

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 11:07:00 AM EDT


                    

    ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that the company has revised its 2019 financial guidance upwards based on the better than expected results in the first half-year and the forecast for the second half-year.

    • Full-year revenue is now projected to be DKK 3,200-3,300 million (previously: DKK 3,100-3,300 million).



    • Operating profit (EBITDA) is now expected at DKK 150-250 million (previously: DKK 100-200 million).



    • Free cash flow is now expected at approximately DKK minus 300 million (previously: DKK minus 400 million or better).

    The revenue update primarily reflects a continued strong growth momentum for SLIT-tablets, while the EBITDA update reflects the expected revenue development and efficiencies. ALK continues its investment programme to support the three-year strategic transformation of the company, and the associated business investments will continue to affect operating profit and free cash flow. 

    ALK will detail the revised full-year outlook in its six-month interim report (Q2), which will be published tomorrow morning, Tuesday, 13 August 2019, where the company will host a tele conference for analysts and institutional investors at 13.30 p.m. (CEST).

    ALK-Abelló A/S

    For further information please contact:

    Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

    Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

    This information is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

    About ALK

    ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net .



    Attachment

    Source: ALK Abello

