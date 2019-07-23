Alimera Sciences Announces Multiple Papers "On Demand" at the 2019 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting



ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that clinical data for ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19mg, will be featured in four papers "on demand" as part of the 2019 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting being held July 26-30, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.



ILUVIEN Presentations at ASRS:

Title: "Intermittent to Continuous Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema Leads to Reduction in Treatment Frequency and Reduced Retinal Thickness Fluctuations"

Author: Seenu M. Hariprasad, M.D., University of Chicago Department of Ophthalmology

Title: "Retinal Thickness Control Over Time, An Analysis of Standard Deviation of CST in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema Treated with 0.19mg Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc, ILUVIEN)"

Author: Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Cincinnati Eye Institute

Title: "Interim 12-Month Anatomical, Safety and Visual Acuity Results From Paladin in Diabetic Macular Edema Patients Receiving 0.19mg Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc, ILUVIEN) - Analysis of the Prior Dexamethasone Cohort"

Author: Daniel Kiernan, M.D., PALADIN Investigators

Title: "First Real-World Analysis of Safety in 0.19 Mg Fluocinolone Acetonide (Fac, ILUVIEN) Implant-Treated Eyes Receiving Supplemental Ocular Steroid Injection for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)"

Author: Victor Gonzalez, M.D., Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, Tex.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period, approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME.

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSINGTM technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The regulatory process is now in the national phase in which the European member states have finalized or are expected to finalize the label for the new indication to meet each country's local requirements. Timeline to this goal varies by each country. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the management of retinal diseases. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

