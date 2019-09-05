Align Technology Announces National Sponsorship With Life Time





Premier brands join forces to promote the benefits of health and wellness and a better smile with Invisalign® clear aligners



SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, announced today it is a national sponsor for the premier healthy lifestyle brand Life Time. This sponsorship is part of Align's $120 million annual commitment to raise consumer awareness of doctor directed Invisalign clear aligner treatment for better smiles.

Over the course of the three-year agreement, Align will sponsor two of Life Time's largest in-club events including:

60day: a national weight loss/transformation challenge

Commitment Day: Life Time's January 1 movement to inspire a healthy year ahead

Align will also title sponsor regional events, including:

Turkey Day 5K in Minneapolis

Turkey Trot 5K in Chicago

Life Time Tri Series

Torchlight 5K Minneapolis

Chicago Half Marathon and Chicago Spring Half Marathon

Sarasota Half Marathon

Miami Marathon and Half Marathon

305 Half Marathon

"This is an exciting collaboration between our companies, given our shared focus of helping people improve their health and well-being," said Frank Quinn, vice president, Americas Marketing and Business Innovation, Align Technology. "Our new role as Life Time's official smile partner opens new doors to share the health benefits of a beautiful smile with people of all ages."

Invisalign clear aligners are the most advanced clear aligner system in the world. Made with Align Technology's patented SmartTrack® material, Invisalign clear aligners help patients achieve the smile that they want with greater predictability and comfort1.

To date, Invisalign clear aligners have been used by over 7.2 million people worldwide, including over 1.7 million teenagers2, and can treat a broad range of all orthodontic cases from the simple to the complex.

With more than 140 athletic resort and spa destinations, over 105,000,000 annual club visits and 30+ athletic events across North America, this partnership will provide Life Time's 2 million members and beyond with numerous opportunities to connect with the Invisalign brand.

"There are many milestones on our members' healthy way of life journeys," commented Kimo Seymour, vice president, Life Time Media and Events. "With this agreement, we're making it easier for people to recognize that dental wellness, in the form of a straighter smile, which in many cases can improve self-confidence, is completely within their reach."

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit

www.itero.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In the United States, these statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, Align undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

_____________________________

1 Compared to aligners made from off-the-shelf, single layer, .030in material.

2 Date on file at Align technology as of July 24, 2019.





