Alicorp Obtained Second Place in 2019 Latin America Executive Team Ranking





LIMA, Peru, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicorp S.A.A. ("the Company" or "Alicorp") (BVL: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced that was ranked in second place in the ranking for Latin America Executive Team - MidCap Food & Beverages sector conducted by Institutional Investors magazine. Alicorp's team was ranked within the top-three companies within the categories of i) "Best CEO", ii) "Best CFO", and iii) "Best Investor Relations Program".

To obtain the full results of the rankings, please visit: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research/9338/overview

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to over 30 countries. The Company focuses on four core businesses: (1) Consumer packaging goods (food, personal and home care) in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries, (2) B2B products (industrial oleaginous, industrial farinaceous and food service products), (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp balanced feed), and (4) Crushing (soy and sunflower beans).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.

