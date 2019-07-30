Alibaba Cloud Extends Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric to Secure Cloud Migration



Tighter partnership enables customers like Sodexo and Fung Group to protect the expanded attack surface of the cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and Solutions at Fortinet

"Fortinet is committed to helping customers make their journey to the cloud even more secure by integrating more tightly with Alibaba Cloud and supporting additional cloud security use cases. To further support resource-constrained teams, today's announcement is helping our joint customers automate additional security processes and more seamlessly integrate into their application life cycle."

News Summary

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, and Fortinet® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the expansion of the Fortinet Security Fabric offerings and new automation capabilities for Alibaba Cloud to provide streamlined and consistent security for organizations with hybrid cloud infrastructures. The combination of Alibaba Cloud and the Fortinet Security Fabric provide organizations with the ability to extend security visibility and control from the data center to the cloud and the ability to ensure that organizations employ consistent security policies no matter where their applications are deployed.

By implementing the Fortinet Security Fabric on Alibaba Cloud, customers can apply consistent security policies throughout their hybrid infrastructures and can realize multi-layer security protection and operational benefits for running applications on Alibaba Cloud. Sodexo and Fung Group are among the global customers leveraging Fortinet's cloud native integration with Alibaba Cloud to secure its hybrid cloud environment. Sodexo is using Fortinet's FortiGate-VM to deploy secure VPC on Alibaba Cloud, effectively aggregating and securing its globally distributed infrastructure. Fung Group is also taking advantage of the integration with the deployment of the FortiGate-VM on Alibaba Cloud, which enables consistent visibility and security management across its cloud environments.

As organizations move workloads and applications to the cloud, the digital attack surface is expanding and making it harder to ensure robust, consistent security across clouds and data centers. Organizations are looking to take advantage of the agility and scalability that cloud environments offer without compromising security. Alibaba Cloud's extended collaboration with Fortinet addresses this concern as it leverages Fortinet's breadth of cloud security offerings that are part of the Fortinet Security Fabric. Additional benefits of this expanded partnership include:

Native Integration: Fortinet's security solution will natively integrate with Alibaba Cloud for seamless integration with workloads running in Alibaba Cloud. As a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner, Alibaba Cloud will integrate its APIs with the Fortinet Security Fabric to provide more consistent and effective end-to-end security to end users.



Broad Protection: The Fortinet Security Fabric for Alibaba Cloud includes a broad range of Fortinet security offerings including: FortiGateVM, FortiWeb, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer and Fabric Connectors. These solutions address a broad set of use cases including protecting cloud workloads, securing hybrid cloud and cloud-based security management.



Management and Automation: With the expanded integration, Alibaba Cloud's security functionalities can be managed through the Fortinet Security Management tools across both Alibaba Cloud and on-premises deployments to streamline security operations. Customers can leverage automation capabilities provided by The Fortinet Security Fabric, leveraging APIs and stitches for example, to further streamline and automate operations.

Fortinet's cloud security solutions are available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace or can be purchased from a Fortinet channel partner providing customers with the flexability of purchasing only on demand or owning a license that is transferrable across platforms.

Supporting Quotes

"Sodexo chose to work with Fortinet for its commitment to the cloud and its native integration of security capabilities into Alibaba Cloud. Fortinet provides us with a robust solution to deploy advanced architecture on Alibaba Cloud with reinforced security. This was critical for Sodexo as we expand the business in China and consolidate our workloads and applications to Alibaba Cloud. With Fortinet and Alibaba Cloud's integrated security solution, we are able to stay agile to our customer needs while protecting sensitive information in both a cloud and on-premise setup. This is very key to our commitments in proving quality of life services to our clients and consumers."

-Krone Cai, Head of IS&T at Sodexo China



"Fortinet has demonstrated its performance and delivered consistent policy management for a hybrid-cloud environment - without compromising ease-of-use when it comes to manageability. Fung Group has deployed Fortinet cloud security solutions in Alibaba Cloud environments and Fortinet enables secure applications and connectivity from data centre to cloud."

- Mark Lu, General Manager of Information Security at Fung Group

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Fortinet Media Contact

Stephanie Lira

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com

Alibaba Media Contact

Flann Gao

+65 8798 9419

flann.gao@alibaba-inc.com

Claudia Ju

+86 571 86561860

claudia.ju@alibaba-inc.com

Source: Fortinet, Inc.