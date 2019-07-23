Quantcast

See headlines for ALXDF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Alexandria Minerals Announces Debt Settlement and Amendment to Agreement with Golden Valley Mines

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 01:21:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) ("AZX" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into agreements with a third-party contractor to settle an aggregate of $869,161.78 of debt in consideration for the issuance of 12,416,597 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07 per common share. The directors of the Company have approved the debt settlements. The debt settlements are subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the debt settlements will occur immediately following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

    All securities issued pursuant to the above-referenced debt settlements will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the debt settlements.

    The Company  also announced that Alexandria and Golden Valley Mines Ltd. ("Golden Valley Mines") entered into an amendment agreement dated April 20, 2019 that amended the original option agreement dated April 25, 2017 (the "Option Agreement") that granted the Company an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Centremaque Property (the "Amendment"). The Amendment extended the period in which the Company is required to incur certain expenditures on the Centremaque Property under the Option Agreement from April 30, 2019 to July 31, 2019. As consideration for extending the expenditure period, the Company agreed to pay Golden Valley Mines$25,000, which the Company and Golden Valley agreed would be satisfied through the issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The Amendment is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

    Further information about the Company is also available on the Company's website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

        Facebook:   https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMinerals 
      Twitter:    https://twitter.com/azxmineralscorp 
      YouTube:   http://www.youtube.com/AlexandriaMinerals
      Flickr:    http://www.flickr.com/alexandriaminerals/
      LinkedIn:   http://www.linkedin.com/company/alexandriaminerals

    About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

    Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with its strategic property located in the world-class mining district of Val d'Or, Quebec.  Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

    WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc . Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

    PLEASE CONTACT

    www.azx.ca      		  Walter Henry

    Acting President & CEO

    (416) 414-5825

    info@azx.ca 

                                           

    Source: Alexandria Minerals Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ALXDF, AZX




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8239.28
    35.14  ▲  0.43%
    DJIA 27340.42
    168.52  ▲  0.62%
    S&P 500 3003.17
    18.14  ▲  0.61%
    Data as of Jul 23, 2019 | 1:59PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar