Quantcast

Alexander’s Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 08:55:00 AM EDT

Alexander's Announces Second Quarter Financial Results


PARAMUS, N.J., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER'S, INC. (New York Stock Exchange:ALX) filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 today and reported:

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $11.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million, or $3.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Funds from operations ("FFO") (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $24.3 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, compared to $25.7 million, or $5.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

First Half 2019 Financial Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $29.1 million, or $5.70 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.54 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $23.8 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, of expense for potential additional New York City real property transfer taxes on the 2012 sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center ("Kings Plaza"). Adjusting net income for this item, "net income, as adjusted" (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $31.7 million, or $6.19 per diluted share.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $49.8 million, or $9.74 per diluted share, compared to $29.3 million, or $5.73 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. FFO (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $23.8 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, of expense for the Kings Plaza transfer taxes. Adjusting FFO (non-GAAP) for this item, "FFO, as adjusted" (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $53.1 million, or $10.38 per diluted share.

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:       

MATTHEW IOCCO

(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants and general competitive factors.

(tables to follow)        



ALEXANDER'S, INC.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

                Below is a table of selected financial results.

  QUARTER ENDED
  JUNE 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2019     2018 
           
Revenues $ 55,932   $ 58,253
           
Net income $ 11,283   $ 17,570
           
Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 2.20   $ 3.43
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted   5,118,030     5,116,657
           
FFO (non-GAAP) $ 24,305   $ 25,705
           
FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 4.75   $ 5.02
           
Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share   5,118,030     5,116,657
 

          

            The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):

  QUARTER ENDED
  JUNE 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2019     2018   
           
Net income $ 11,283   $ 17,570  
Depreciation and amortization of real property   7,744     8,568  
Change in fair value of marketable securities   5,278     (433 )
FFO (non-GAAP) $ 24,305   $ 25,705  
           
FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 4.75   $ 5.02
           
Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share   5,118,030     5,116,657  
 

          

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

Below is a table of selected financial results.

  SIX MONTHS ENDED  
  JUNE 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2019     2018   
             
Revenues $ 112,710   $ 116,133  
             
Income from continuing operations $ 29,148   $ 31,667  
Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes)   -     (23,797 )
Net income $ 29,148   $ 7,870  
             
Income per common share - basic and diluted            
Income from continuing operations $ 5.70   $ 6.19  
Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes)   -     (4.65 )
Net income per common share $ 5.70   $ 1.54  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted   5,117,690     5,116,321  
             
FFO (non-GAAP) $ 49,836   $ 29,326  
             
FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 9.74   $ 5.73  
             
FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 49,836   $ 53,123  
             
FFO, as adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 9.74   $ 10.38  
             
Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share and FFO, as adjusted per diluted share   5,117,690     5,116,321  
   

The following table reconciles net income to net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

  SIX MONTHS ENDED
  JUNE 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2019    2018 
           
Net income $ 29,148   $ 7,870
Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes)   -     23,797
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 29,148   $ 31,667
           
Net income, as adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 5.70   $ 6.19
           
Weighted average shares used in computing net income, as adjusted per diluted share   5,117,690     5,116,321
 

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):

  SIX MONTHS ENDED  
  JUNE 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2019     2018   
             
Net income $ 29,148   $ 7,870  
Depreciation and amortization of real property   15,448     16,719  
Change in fair value of marketable securities   5,240     4,737  
FFO (non-GAAP) $ 49,836   $ 29,326  
             
FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 9.74   $ 5.73  
             
Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share   5,117,690     5,116,321  
   

           The following table reconciles FFO (non-GAAP) to FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

  SIX MONTHS ENDED
  JUNE 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019   2018
           
FFO (non-GAAP) $ 49,836   $ 29,326
Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes)   -     23,797
FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 49,836   $ 53,123
           
FFO, as adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 9.74   $ 10.38
           
Weighted average shares used in computing FFO, as adjusted per diluted share   5,117,690     5,116,321
 

FFO is computed in accordance with the December 2018 restated definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.  FFO and FFO per diluted share are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions.  FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure.  FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is provided above.

In accordance with the NAREIT December 2018 restated definition of FFO, Alexander's has elected to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments of marketable securities from the calculation of FFO. Alexander's FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 has been adjusted to exclude $0.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, of income and $4.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, of expense, respectively, from the change in fair value of marketable securities previously reported.

Source: Alexander's, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ALX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8310.92
-19.29  ▼  0.23%
DJIA 27230.39
37.94  ▲  0.14%
S&P 500 3023.95
-1.91  ▼  0.06%
Data as of Jul 29, 2019 | 09:38AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar