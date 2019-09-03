Alector to Present at 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Alector will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 12:55 p.m. ET in New York City.



To access the audio portion of the fireside chat, please visit the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the conference.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

