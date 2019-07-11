Aleafia Health Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF





TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) ("Aleafia Health" or the "Company") has been added to The Cannabis ETF (NYSE:THCX) ("THCX"), which trades on the New York Stock Exchange. THCX seeks to track the Innovation Labs Cannabis Index which is a portfolio of 35 stocks expected to benefit from growth of the legal marijuana, CBD and hemp industries.



"Aleafia Health welcomes the increased exposure to U.S. investors resulting from our addition to The Cannabis ETF," said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. "This innovative ETF will serve as an important new avenue to tell the story of our highly differentiated global cannabis and wellness business."

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and has international operations in three continents.

Innovation is at the heart of Aleafia Health competitive advantage. The Company maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to graduation to the TSX.

