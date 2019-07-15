Aldebaran Announces Appointment Of Director





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX.V - ALDE) is pleased to announce that James McDonald has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. McDonald has more than 30 years of combined technical and financial experience in the mining sector. He co-founded and successfully developed National Gold, which merged with Alamos Minerals and went on to form Alamos Gold for which he was a Director and served on numerous committees until June 2012. Mr. McDonald also served as President of Genco Resources which operated the La Guitarra Silver Mine located in Mexico. Mr. McDonald is the founder, President, CEO and a director of Kootenay Silver Inc. and a co-founder and director of Northern Vertex Mining Corp.



Mr. Gordon P. Leask has concurrently resigned from the Board of Directors.

John Black, CEO of Aldebaran, commented: "We are delighted that Jim McDonald has joined the Aldebaran Board. Jim has extensive experience exploring in Argentina and his expertise is a welcome addition to the team as we advance the Altar project. We sincerely thank Gordon Leask for his contributions and services as a director of the Company and wish him all the best in the future."

The Company has granted options to Mr. McDonald to purchase 200,000 shares at $1.25 per share for a period of 5 years, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options granted to Mr. McDonald are priced at the same level as the Company's last financing price in September 2018 and are at a premium to the current market price. Mr. McDonald's Board appointment and grant of options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Aldebaran is a recently formed mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. and has the same core management team. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye-Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones. Aldebaran also has a portfolio of earlier stage exploration projects located in Argentina, with the primary assets being Rio Grande and Aguas Calientes.

