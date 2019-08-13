Quantcast

Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


TYSONS, Va., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference.

Event Details:

Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference in Chicago, IL

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Hosting one-on-one meetings

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

David Trone

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:

Matt Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com

Source: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

