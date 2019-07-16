Quantcast

Alarm.com to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


TYSONS, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2019 second quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

What: Alarm.com 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time:

Conf ID:		 4:30 p.m. ET

4994317
Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290

International: (262) 558-6169
Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on August 16, 2019)
Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

CONTACT:  
   
Investor Relations: Media Relations:
David Trone Matthew Zartman
Alarm.com Alarm.com
ir@alarm.com mzartman@alarm.com  

 

Source: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

