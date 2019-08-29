Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend





TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.01 per common share. This represents the Company's 10th consecutive year of paying a dividend during which time the Company has returned $152 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.



The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

