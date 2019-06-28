Akoustis to Be Added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes Today After Market Close





Charlotte, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) ("Akoustis" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today it will be added to the FTSE Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution which takes effect after the US market closes today, June 28, 2019.

Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis, commented, "Being added to the Russell 2000® Index provides greater visibility and stature among institutional investors and signifies the value we are creating for our shareholders."

Market participants have overwhelmingly embraced the Russell 2000® Index for measuring and benchmarking the small cap market segment and serving as the basis for the creation of small cap investment products.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 publicly traded U.S. companies, while the Russell 2000® Index measures performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and style indexes.

For more information, visit: https://www.ftserussell.com/research-insights/russell-reconstitution.

About Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

Akoustis® (www.akoustis.com) is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its patented and proprietary XBAW manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which drives electro-mechanical coupling and translates to wide filter bandwidth.

Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 certified commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact: COMPANY: Tom Sepenzis Akoustis Technologies VP of Corporate Development & IR (980) 689-4961 tsepenzis@akoustis.comThe Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.Robert B. Prag, President (858) 794-9500 bprag@delmarconsulting.com

