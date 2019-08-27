Akerna Announces Key Partnership With Isolocity Enabling First GMP-Compliant, Global Cannabis Export Technology Solution



Showcases Innovation at Upcoming MJ Biz Int'l in Toronto

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq:KERN), a leading seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology - MJ Platform®, announced today a strategic partnership with Isolocity. The partnership provides the first GMP-compliant, global cannabis export technology solution by integrating Isolocity's industry-leading quality management system (QMS), supporting GMP and ISO 9001 compliance, into MJ Platform.



This partnership enables cannabis enterprises to pursue international expansion by providing a QMS framework that supports local and national compliance needs. Canadian cannabis firms can legally export medical cannabis provided their facilities comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. By leveraging Isolocity's QMS, MJ Platform supports GMP certification requirements, including the stricter EU-GMP standard required for the export of medical cannabis into Europe and Asia.

"Cannabusiness in Canada continues to grow rapidly, with edibles becoming legal this October and international exports increasing. We believe international trade will expand further as legalization continues globally, inevitably creating more reporting requirements. Implementing the necessary systems now with MJ Platform and Isolocity places enterprises in a strong position to pursue scalable international growth," stated Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley.

With this integration, Akerna offers the only single source solution centralizing GMP certification efforts across state or international borders, conducting gap analysis—the first step in the GMP process; data integrations for seamlessly managing GMP and GPP documentation and SOPs; and preparing for audits and inspections across multiple locations and jurisdictions. Isolocity also provides a complete front-to-back solution for ISO 9001 compliance and includes planning with HACCP and PFMEA for risk management planning.

"The process for all compliance—be it for GMP or ISO compliance—is naturally complex, duplicative and labor intensive. Also, managing across territories, states or international borders generates a web of nuanced requirements that complicates matters. Our solution of integrating Isolocity and MJ Platform streamlines operations, saves time, and guides users to successful compliance, regardless of jurisdiction for the first time for cannabis enterprises," stated Chris Budd, Isolocity Co-founder.

With MJ Platform and Isolocity, users have a system that automates QMS tasks integrated in a compliant cannabis workflow, including action reports, document control, risk management, calibration & maintenance and internal audit reporting. The integrated MJ Platform and Isolocity system enables compliance with the following certifications:

Good Production Practices (GPP)

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2015)

Cannabis Tracking and Licensing System (CTLS) for Canada

State Track-and-Trace systems for the United States

To talk more about these benefits and opportunities, the Akerna team is participating at this year's MJBizCon Int'l, held in TorontoSeptember 4-6:

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley will join Marijuana Business Daily Managing Editor Roger Fillion and Glenn Sammis, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Scientific Advisor, on Friday, September 6 from 12:30-1 for a panel discussion on "Using Data Analytics to Optimize Your Cannabis Operations." The session is an opportunity to dig into big data, explore how data can impact your operations regardless of size and discuss how data trends can lead to more effective planning, especially for swell periods like 4/20. The session will be held in Room 715.

Akerna|MJ Platform team members will also be on the Expo Floor demoing MJ Platform. Stop by booth #204, right at the floor entrance, to learn more about how MJ Platform can support your operations and get a hands-on demonstration. The Expo Floor is open 10am -7pm on Day 1 and 10am-3pm on day two.

