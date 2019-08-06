Akcea Reports Financial Results and Highlights for Second Quarter 2019





Achieved Second Quarter 2019 TEGSEDI® (inotersen) Global Net Product Revenues of $10 Million



BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on a GAAP basis of $37 million and $10 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $23 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and reported net income of $23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Akcea had $296 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2019.

"We continue to see momentum building in the launch of TEGSEDI and growth in the number of patients diagnosed with hATTR and symptoms of polyneuropathy. This is also a pivotal time for the FCS community as we prepare for the commercial launch of WAYLIVRA in the E.U., the only therapy approved for those with FCS," said Paula Soteropoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Akcea. "The rest of our pipeline is also progressing. We are on track for two Phase 3 initiations by the end of this year for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx with Novartis and AKCEA-TTR-LRx with Ionis, and two Phase 2 data readouts from AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in early 2020. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that improve the lives of those affected by serious and rare diseases."

"We reported product sales of $10 million from the ongoing multi-country launch of TEGSEDI in the second quarter. With $296 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, growing revenue from TEGSEDI and future revenue potential from WAYLIVRA in the E.U., we are in a strong financial position to fund the progression of our current operations into 2021. We are uniquely positioned with two products on the market, as well as a pipeline of drugs for both broad and rare diseases that represent meaningful economic opportunities for the company," said Mike MacLean, Chief Financial Officer of Akcea.

Upcoming Events

Launch WAYLIVRA in Germany to treat patients with genetically confirmed Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome, or FCS



Launch of TEGSEDI in additional E.U. countries and in Latin America through PTC Therapeutics



Launch of WAYLIVRA in additional E.U. countries



Report top line results from the Phase 1/2 AKCEA-TTR-LRx study in 2H 2019



Initiate AKCEA-TTR-LRx Phase 3 program in 2H 2019



Novartis to initiate Phase 3 trial for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx



Report top line results from Phase 2 studies of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in 1H 2020

Recent Events

Launched TEGSEDI in the U.S., Germany and Canada to treat patients with polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis



Received final Highly Specialized Technologies (HST) Guidance for TEGSEDI from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), now being implemented by the National Health System in England



Announced expanded partnership with Ambry Genetics on the hATTR Compass TM program, a genetic testing program that enables diagnosis and treatment for Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis (hATTR)



program, a genetic testing program that enables diagnosis and treatment for Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis (hATTR) Received conditional marketing authorization following a positive CHMP opinion for WAYLIVRA in the E.U., earning a $6M milestone payment from PTC Therapeutics



Reported top line results from the BROADEN study of WAYLIVRA in familial partial lipodystrophy, or FPL, which met the primary endpoint and a key secondary endpoint



Licensed AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx to Novartis resulting in a $150 million license fee to Akcea split equally with Ionis



Completed enrollment in the Phase 2 studies of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx

Financial Results

All non-GAAP amounts referred to in this press release exclude non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, which is provided later in this release.

Revenue

Akcea's total revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $27 million and $190 million, respectively, which was comprised of product revenue, licensing revenue, and research and development and license revenue. Revenue from sales of TEGSEDI in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $10 million and $17 million, respectively. Licensing revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $6 million. Licensing revenue was recognized upon regulatory approval for WAYLIVRA from the European Commission pursuant to our license agreement with PTC Therapeutics. Akcea's research and development and license revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $11 million and $168 million, respectively. Research and development and license revenue was primarily related to the $150 million license fee the company earned as a result of Novartis' exercise of its option to license AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx. Additionally, Akcea recognized research and development revenue related to the amortization of the upfront payment the company received upon the initiation of the collaboration agreement.

Expenses

Akcea's operating expenses, inclusive of the reimbursement due from Ionis through the companies' profit/loss share arrangement, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on a GAAP basis were $65 million and $203 million, respectively, and on a non-GAAP basis were $51 million and $170 million, respectively. These amounts compare to GAAP operating expenses of $82 million and $129 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $70 million and $111 million for the same periods in 2018. The decrease in operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was primarily due to the completion of clinical activities related to the end of phase 2 meeting for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, and a decrease in development activities related to TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. The increase in operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the one-time $75 million sublicense fee paid to Ionis as a result of Novartis' exercising its option to license and higher development costs for AKCEA-TTR-LRx and AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx.

Net Loss

Akcea reported net loss of $37 million and $10 million on a GAAP basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $62 million and $92 million for the same periods in 2018. Akcea reported non-GAAP net loss of $23 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $50 million for the same period in 2018. Akcea reported non-GAAP net income of $23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $73 million for the same period in 2018. This increase in non-GAAP net income was primarily due to the $150 million license fee the company earned as a result of Novartis' exercise of its option to license AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and commercial product revenue which was partially offset by the sublicense fee to Ionis of $75 million and increased operating expenses related to commercialization costs for TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock owned by Ionis was $0.40 and $0.06, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock owned by others was $0.40 and $0.26, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock owned by Ionis was $0.72 and $1.19, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, basic and diluted net loss per share of common stock owned by others was $0.85 and $1.33, respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, Akcea had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $296 million compared to $253 million at December 31, 2018, which the Company believes is sufficient to fund global commercial efforts and to fund progression of Akcea's current pipeline to decision events.

ABOUT AKCEA THERAPEUTICS

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases. Akcea is commercializing TEGSEDI® (inotersen) and advancing a mature pipeline of novel drugs, including WAYLIVRA® (volanesorsen), AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, and AKCEA-TTR-LRx, with the potential to treat multiple diseases. All six drugs were discovered by and co-developed with Ionis, a leader in antisense therapeutics, and are based on Ionis' proprietary antisense technology. TEGSEDI is approved in the U.S., E.U. and Canada. WAYLIVRA is approved in the E.U. and is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of people with familial partial lipodystrophy, or FPL. Akcea is building the infrastructure to commercialize its drugs globally. Akcea is a global company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Additional information about Akcea is available at www.akceatx.com and you can follow us on twitter at @akceatx.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the business of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. and the therapeutic and commercial potential of TEGSEDI® (inotersen), WAYLIVRA® (volanesorsen) and other products in development. Any statement describing Akcea's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. Akcea's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Akcea's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Akcea. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Akcea's programs are described in additional detail in Akcea's annual report on Form 10-K, and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis", "Akcea," "Company," "Companies," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and/or Akcea Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Akcea Therapeutic® TEGSEDI® and WAYLIVRA® are trademarks of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.

AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 9,865 $ - $ 16,619 $ - Licensing revenue 6,036 - 6,036 - Total commercial revenue 15,901 - 22,655 - R&D and license revenue 10,722 18,321 167,784 35,429 Total revenue 26,623 18,321 190,439 35,429 Expenses: Cost of sales and license 5,783 - 8,227 - Research and development 20,271 39,457 119,890 67,427 Selling, general and administrative 50,740 42,287 95,342 61,752 Net loss share from commercial activities under arrangement

with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (11,465 ) - (20,521 ) - Total expenses 65,329 81,744 202,938 129,179 Loss from operations (38,706 ) (63,423 ) (12,499 ) (93,750 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 1,571 1,546 2,795 2,414 Other income (expense) (28 ) 45 (140 ) (123 ) Loss before income tax expense (37,163 ) (61,832 ) (9,844 ) (91,459 ) Income tax expense (160 ) (214 ) (292 ) (214 ) Net loss $ (37,323 ) $ (62,046 ) $ (10,136 ) $ (91,673 ) Net loss per share of common stock owned by Ionis, basic and

diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.19 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding owned by

Ionis, basic and diluted 70,221,338 60,832,494 69,406,181 53,182,685 Net loss per share of common stock owned by others, basic and

diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.33 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding owned by

others, basic and diluted 22,573,900 21,492,157 22,351,368 21,332,650

AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis:

Condensed Consolidated Operating Expenses, Loss from Operations, and Net Loss

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) As reported operating expenses according to GAAP $ 65,329 $ 81,744 $ 202,938 $ 129,179 Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards 14,363 12,126 32,923 18,509 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 50,966 $ 69,618 $ 170,015 $ 110,670 As reported loss from operations according to GAAP $ (38,706 ) $ (63,423 ) $ (12,499 ) $ (93,750 ) Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards 14,363 12,126 32,923 18,509 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (24,343 ) $ (51,297 ) $ 20,424 $ (75,241 ) As reported net loss according to GAAP $ (37,323 ) $ (62,046 ) $ (10,136 ) $ (91,673 ) Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards 14,363 12,126 32,923 18,509 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (22,960 ) $ (49,920 ) $ 22,787 $ (73,164 )

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Basis

As illustrated in the Selected Financial Information in this press release, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and non-GAAP net income (loss) were adjusted from GAAP to exclude compensation expense related to equity awards, which are non-cash expenses. Akcea has regularly reported non-GAAP measures for operating results as non-GAAP results. These measures are provided as supplementary information and are not a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Akcea reports these non-GAAP results to better enable financial statement users to assess and compare its historical performance and project its future operating results and cash flows. Further, the presentation of Akcea's non-GAAP results is consistent with how Akcea's management internally evaluates the performance of its operations.

AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,234 $ 86,454 Short-term investments 145,374 166,155 Accounts receivable 9,193 4,597 Receivable from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 7,911 - Inventory 8,286 85 Other current assets 6,713 9,944 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,443 5,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,534 - Intangible assets, net 86,006 88,914 Deposits and other assets 3,426 3,416 Total assets $ 434,120 $ 365,261 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Accounts payable $ 7,936 $ 12,068 Payable to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - 18,901 Accrued compensation 7,521 8,583 Accrued liabilities 17,569 14,787 Current portion of deferred revenue 15,830 25,354 Other current liabilities 1,713 968 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 14,909 4,442 Long-term portion of deferred revenue - 3,434 Stockholders' equity 368,642 276,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 434,120 $ 365,261

