Quantcast

See headlines for AKKVY
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 01:00:00 AM EDT


    Second Quarter Highlights

    • Revenue of NOK 1 304 million in the quarter with growth of 49 percent from previous year
    • EBITDA of NOK 114 million in the quarter
    • First Geo and AGR merger completed, presented as a new segment AGR
    • MHWirth completed acquisition of Bronco Manufacturing in June
    • Order intake of NOK 1.8 billion in the quarter, resulting in order backlog of NOK 3.5 billion

    Media Contact

    Leif Borge

    Chief Financial Officer

    Tel: +47 917 86 291

    E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

    Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

     



    Akastor ASA 2Q 2019 presentation

    Akastor ASA Half Year Report 2019





    This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

    The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

    Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire



    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: AKKVY




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8222.80
    -35.39  ▼  0.43%
    DJIA 27335.63
    -23.53  ▼  0.09%
    S&P 500 3004.04
    -10.26  ▼  0.34%
    Data as of Jul 16, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar