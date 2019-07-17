Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2019





Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of NOK 1 304 million in the quarter with growth of 49 percent from previous year

EBITDA of NOK 114 million in the quarter

First Geo and AGR merger completed, presented as a new segment AGR

MHWirth completed acquisition of Bronco Manufacturing in June

Order intake of NOK 1.8 billion in the quarter, resulting in order backlog of NOK 3.5 billion

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

