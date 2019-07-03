Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2019





Akastor ASA will publish its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report and presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105

Norway +47 2100 2610

USA +1 323-794-2551

Confirmation code: 7350758

Title: Akastor Q2 2019

Live webcast link:

https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98041375

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Leif H. Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire