    Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 05:27:00 AM EDT


    Akastor ASA will publish its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report and presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

    The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

    Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

    UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105

    Norway +47 2100 2610

    USA +1 323-794-2551

    Confirmation code: 7350758

    Title: Akastor Q2 2019

    Live webcast link: 

    https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98041375

    The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

    For further information, please contact:

    Leif H. Borge

    Chief Financial Officer

    Mob: +47 917 86 291

    E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







    This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

    The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

    Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire



