AK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net income of $66.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share; up 18% from a year ago



Adjusted EBITDA of $151.5 million, or 9.0% of sales; up 2% from a year ago



Reduced borrowings by $95.0 million

"We reported solid earnings for the second quarter, despite a dramatic decline in carbon spot market pricing from a year ago. This reflects our strategy to focus on value-added products with fixed-price contracts and to deemphasize sales to the volatile commodity spot market," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, we generated strong free cash flow that allowed us to meaningfully reduce debt in the quarter."



AK Steel reported net income of $66.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share of common stock, for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2018, net income was $56.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. The company's adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below) was $151.5 million, or 9.0% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% from $148.4 million, or 8.5% of net sales, in the second quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA in the recent second quarter included mark-to-market gains of $35.4 million from iron ore derivatives, about half of which will offset expected higher costs for iron ore later in the year. For the same period in 2018, the company recorded mark-to-market gains of $2.1 million. Not included in the financial results for the second quarter of 2019 were realized gains of $8.7 million for iron ore derivatives contracts that settled during the period for which the company had recognized mark-to-market gains in its financial results in prior quarters, compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2018.



Net sales for the recent second quarter were $1.7 billion, a 4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower shipments to the automotive market, as expected, and lower spot market selling prices, partly offset by higher selling prices to the automotive market.



The company reported an increase in liquidity to $1,079.1 million at the end of the second quarter, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and $1,037.1 million of availability under the company's revolving credit facility. The company repaid $95.0 million of borrowings under the credit facility during the quarter and reported outstanding borrowings under the credit facility of $285.0 million at June 30, 2019.

(Dollars in millions, except per share and per ton data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Flat-rolled steel shipments (000 tons) 1,391.4 1,439.8 2,779.8 2,870.7 Selling price per flat-rolled steel ton $ 1,102 $ 1,101 $ 1,107 $ 1,073 Net sales $ 1,680.5 $ 1,746.6 $ 3,378.2 $ 3,405.5 Operating profit 106.6 99.5 147.8 163.1 Net income attributable to AK Steel Holding Corporation 66.8 56.6 62.3 85.3 Adjusted net income attributable to AK Steel Holding Corporation (a) 66.8 56.6 139.7 85.3 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 151.5 148.4 312.4 267.1 Net income per diluted share attributable to AK Steel Holding Corporation $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 Adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to AK Steel Holding Corporation (a) 0.21 0.18 0.44 0.27

(a) Adjustments have been made to the six months ended June 30, 2019 for $77.4 million of charges related to the company's announcement of its intention to close its Ashland Works facility, as previously disclosed. The charge was primarily for termination of certain take-or-pay supply agreements and employee-related costs.

Outlook

Based on the change in hot-rolled carbon spot market pricing from approximately $690 per ton in April to about $555 per ton, the company is updating its annual guidance. The company's annual guidance had indicated that for every $10 change in the carbon hot-rolled coil spot market price, annual earnings would be impacted by $5 to $7 million. Accordingly, the company now expects net income to be in the range of $41 to $61 million, or $0.13 to $0.20 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of the Ashland Works closure, adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $118 to $138 million, or $0.37 to $0.44 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $470 to $490 million. This updated guidance aligns with the company's previous guidance.



Other outlook items include:

The company's adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance exclude the effects of the Ashland Works charge of $77.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019, as discussed above.

Major maintenance outage expenditures in 2019 are still expected to total in the range of $70 to $80 million, with a significant portion of the expenditures occurring in the fourth quarter.

The other annual guidance items remain unchanged from the company's April guidance.

The foregoing outlook is based on AK Steel's current estimates and may change based on business conditions and other factors. There are many other items that could affect the company's 2019 results, as outlined in the Forward-Looking Statements below, including developments in the domestic and global economies, in the company's business, in trade actions and the imposition of tariffs, and in the businesses of the company's customers, suppliers and competitors.

AK Steel

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this earnings release reflect management's estimates and beliefs and are intended to be "forward-looking statements" identified in the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and other similar references to future periods typically identify forward-looking statements.



The company cautions readers that forward-looking statements reflect the company's current beliefs and judgments, but are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. They are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently affected by economic, competitive, regulatory, and operational risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are beyond the company's control. They are also based upon assumptions about future business decisions and conditions that may change.



Forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties, resulting in the possibility that actual events or performance will differ materially from such predictions as a result of certain risk factors. Such factors that could cause the company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include reduced selling prices, shipments and profits associated with a highly competitive and cyclical industry; domestic and global steel overcapacity; risks related to U.S. government actions on trade agreements and treaties, laws, regulations or policies affecting trade; changes in the cost of raw materials, supplies and energy; the company's significant amount of debt and other obligations; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of the company's major customers or key suppliers; the company's significant proportion of sales to the automotive market; reduced demand in key product markets due to competition from aluminum or other alternatives to steel; excess inventory of raw materials; supply chain disruptions or poor quality of raw materials or supplies; production disruption or reduced production levels; the company's healthcare and pension obligations; not reaching new labor agreements on a timely basis; major litigation, arbitrations, environmental issues and other contingencies; regulatory compliance and changes; climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; conditions in the financial, credit, capital and banking markets; the company's use of derivative contracts to hedge commodity pricing volatility; potential permanent idling of facilities; inability to fully realize benefits of margin enhancement initiatives; information technology security threats, cybercrime and exposure of private information; the company's failure to achieve expected benefits of the Precision Partners acquisition; and changes in tax laws and regulations; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed in more detail in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, the company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only to the company's plans, assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share and per ton data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Flat-rolled steel shipments (000 tons) 1,391.4 1,439.8 2,779.8 2,870.7 Selling price per flat-rolled steel ton $ 1,102 $ 1,101 $ 1,107 $ 1,073 Net sales $ 1,680.5 $ 1,746.6 $ 3,378.2 $ 3,405.5 Cost of products sold 1,449.0 1,512.7 2,914.4 2,976.4 Selling and administrative expenses 75.3 79.5 151.9 156.2 Depreciation 49.6 54.9 100.0 109.8 Ashland Works closure — — 64.1 — Total operating costs 1,573.9 1,647.1 3,230.4 3,242.4 Operating profit 106.6 99.5 147.8 163.1 Interest expense 37.1 37.9 75.0 75.5 Pension and OPEB (income) expense (6.9 ) (10.0 ) (0.4 ) (20.0 ) Other (income) expense (4.5 ) (0.2 ) (17.2 ) (4.1 ) Income before income taxes 80.9 71.8 90.4 111.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.0 (0.5 ) 2.4 (5.4 ) Net income 79.9 72.3 88.0 117.1 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13.1 15.7 25.7 31.8 Net income attributable to AK Steel Holding Corporation $ 66.8 $ 56.6 $ 62.3 $ 85.3 Net income per share attributable to AK Steel Holding Corporation: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 315.8 314.7 315.7 314.7 Diluted 316.5 315.7 316.4 315.7





AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42.2 $ 48.6 Accounts receivable, net 675.2 635.8 Inventory 1,353.9 1,419.9 Other current assets 88.9 97.0 Total current assets 2,160.2 2,201.3 Property, plant and equipment 7,034.5 6,969.2 Accumulated depreciation (5,155.3 ) (5,057.6 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,879.2 1,911.6 Operating lease assets 245.7 — Other non-current assets 401.9 402.8 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,687.0 $ 4,515.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 732.3 $ 801.0 Accrued liabilities 242.9 288.9 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 53.9 — Current portion of pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 37.8 38.7 Total current liabilities 1,066.9 1,128.6 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 1,946.2 1,993.7 Long-term operating lease liabilities 212.9 — Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 808.0 829.9 Other non-current liabilities 177.4 134.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,211.4 4,086.2 Equity: Common stock, authorized 450,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each; issued 317,705,839 and 316,595,613 shares in 2019 and 2018; outstanding 316,342,354 and 315,535,765 shares in 2019 and 2018 3.2 3.2 Additional paid-in capital 2,901.0 2,894.9 Treasury stock, common shares at cost, 1,363,485 and 1,059,848 shares in 2019 and 2018 (7.2 ) (6.4 ) Accumulated deficit (2,629.5 ) (2,691.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131.9 ) (100.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 135.6 99.9 Noncontrolling interests 340.0 329.6 TOTAL EQUITY 475.6 429.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,687.0 $ 4,515.7





AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 88.0 $ 117.1 Depreciation 86.4 102.1 Depreciation—SunCoke Middletown 13.6 7.7 Amortization 17.5 17.3 Ashland Works closure 64.1 — Deferred income taxes 0.6 (7.2 ) Pension and OPEB expense (income) 2.5 (16.2 ) Contributions to pension trust (19.5 ) (15.2 ) Other postretirement benefit payments (15.6 ) (19.3 ) Mark-to-market (gains) losses on derivative contracts (61.1 ) (7.4 ) Changes in working capital (33.4 ) 28.8 Other operating items, net (6.9 ) (20.3 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 136.2 187.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital investments (82.4 ) (64.0 ) Other investing items, net 10.3 0.3 Net cash flows from investing activities (72.1 ) (63.7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (payments) under credit facility (50.0 ) (80.0 ) Redemption of long-term debt (4.2 ) — SunCoke Middletown distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (15.3 ) (34.8 ) Other financing items, net (1.0 ) (0.9 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (70.5 ) (115.7 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6.4 ) 8.0 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48.6 38.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 42.2 $ 46.0





AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

In certain of its disclosures in this news release, the company has reported adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income attributable to AK Steel Holding that exclude the effects of noncontrolling interests and costs associated with the closure of Ashland Works. The company believes that reporting adjusted net income with these items excluded more clearly reflects its current operating results and provides investors with a better understanding of its overall financial performance. Adjustments to net income do not result in an income tax effect as any gross income tax effects are offset by a corresponding change in the deferred income tax valuation allowance.



EBITDA is an acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is a metric that is sometimes used to compare the results of different companies by removing the effects of different factors that might otherwise make comparisons inaccurate or inappropriate. The adjusted results, although not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and not identically applied by other companies, facilitate the ability to analyze the company's financial results in relation to those of its competitors and to the company's prior financial performance by excluding items that otherwise would distort the comparison. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income are not, however, intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Neither current nor potential investors in the company's securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin or adjusted net income as a substitute for any GAAP financial measure and the company encourages current and potential investors to review the following reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions, except per ton) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to AK Steel Holding $ 66.8 $ 56.6 $ 62.3 $ 85.3 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13.1 15.7 25.7 31.8 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.0 (0.5 ) 2.4 (5.4 ) Interest expense, net 36.9 37.7 74.6 75.1 Depreciation and amortization 53.0 58.6 109.3 119.9 EBITDA 170.8 168.1 274.3 306.7 Less: EBITDA of noncontrolling interests (a) 19.3 19.7 39.3 39.6 Ashland Works closure — — 77.4 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 151.5 $ 148.4 $ 312.4 $ 267.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 % 8.5 % 9.2 % 7.8 %





(a) The reconciliation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests to EBITDA of noncontrolling interests is as follows: (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 13.1 $ 15.7 $ 25.7 $ 31.8 Depreciation 6.2 4 13.6 7.8 EBITDA of noncontrolling interests $ 19.3 $ 19.7 $ 39.3 $ 39.6





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (dollars in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to Net Income Attributable to AK Steel Holding Net income attributable to AK Steel Holding $ 66.8 $ 56.6 $ 62.3 $ 85.3 Ashland Works closure — — 77.4 — Adjusted net income attributable to AK Steel Holding $ 66.8 $ 56.6 $ 139.7 $ 85.3 Reconciliation to Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 Ashland Works closure — — 0.24 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.27





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2019 (dollars in millions) Year Ending December 31,

2019 Low High Net income attributable to AK Holding $ 41 $ 61 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 55 55 Income tax expense 7 7 Interest expense, net 155 155 Depreciation and amortization 210 210 EBITDA 468 488 Less: EBITDA of noncontrolling interests (a) 75 75 Ashland Works closure 77 77 Adjusted EBITDA $ 470 $ 490





(a) The reconciliation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests to EBITDA of noncontrolling interests is as follows:

(dollars in millions) Year Ending December 31,

2019 Low High Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 55 $ 55 Depreciation 20 20 EBITDA of noncontrolling interests $ 75 $ 75

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Guidance for 2019 (dollars in millions, except per share) Year Ending December 31,

2019 Low High Reconciliation to Net Income Attributable to AK Steel Holding Net income attributable to AK Steel Holding $ 41 $ 61 Ashland Works closure 77 77 Adjusted net income attributable to AK Steel Holding $ 118 $ 138 Reconciliation to Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.20 Ashland Works closure 0.24 0.24 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.44





AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION FLAT-ROLLED STEEL SHIPMENTS (Unaudited) (Tons in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Tons Shipped by Product Stainless/electrical 198.4 221.5 405.0 422.2 Coated 738.4 721.3 1,452.1 1,455.8 Cold-rolled 228.6 269.6 485.4 552.1 Hot-rolled 189.8 188.1 358.9 362.4 Other 36.2 39.3 78.4 78.2 Total shipments 1,391.4 1,439.8 2,779.8 2,870.7 Shipments by Product (%) Stainless/electrical 14 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Coated 53 % 50 % 52 % 50 % Cold-rolled 16 % 19 % 17 % 19 % Hot-rolled 14 % 13 % 13 % 13 % Other 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Total shipments 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

